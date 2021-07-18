Coronavirus Coverage - Colleges and Universities

-
A large college graduation is the stuff of nightmares for epidemiologists during a global pandemic.The sheer number of people that attend violates, by a…
Gov. Chris Sununu remains adamant that out-of-state college students should not be included in New Hampshire's current vaccine plan, even as the mayors…
Some New Hampshire college towns are questioning the state's policy to not include out-of-state college students in the state’s vaccination plan, which…
By the end of next week, all New Hampshire residents aged 16 and up will be eligible to register for COVID-19 vaccines, according to an announcement…
Dartmouth College’s active COVID-19 case count has jumped to well over 100, prompting the school to revert to more stringent pandemic protocols, including…
It's been a tough year for college students as the pandemic has completely upended college life. The University of New Hampshire moved all classes online…
How the N.H. Legislature will conduct its business continues to be a point of contention for lawmakers, after Democrats filed a lawsuit to allow…
New COVID Relief Package To Send $2 Billion To N.H.An estimated $2 billion is headed to New Hampshire for COVID-related relief efforts. The money comes from the emergency coronavirus relief package that…
The state's university system is feeling the effects of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.At the University of New Hampshire, some students are…
The University of New Hampshire is reporting a record number of COVID-19 cases on campus.The school's weekly positive case number has doubled since last…