Renewable Energy Advocates Want Job Training Focus in COVID-19 Recovery

By 1 hour ago

Credit Steve and Michelle Gerdes / Flicker CC

Advocates are calling on New Hampshire’s congressional delegation to support job training for clean energy projects as part of COVID-19 economic recovery.

Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas joined state nonprofits for a roundtable on the issue Friday.

The lawmakers and their Senate colleagues have joined recent calls for renewable energy investment in upcoming stimulus bills. 

Madeleine Mineau, head of the nonprofit Clean Energy New Hampshire, says that investment should focus not just on energy projects but on rebuilding the workforce in hard-hit sectors like energy efficiency. 

"The contractors may not be able to regain the same employees that they had previously,” Mineau says. “So being able to get folks back to work quickly, getting those employees trained, will be really key.”  

Other advocates say, with the right support, the region’s growing offshore wind industry could create new “transitional” jobs for laid-off workers.

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage - Business and Economy
Coronavirus Coverage - Environment
offshore wind
Energy Efficiency
Climate & Jobs

Related Content

Shaheen, Kuster Join Democrats' Call For Clean Energy Workforce Aid

By Jun 3, 2020
Donna Hiltz / NHPR

Members of Congress from New Hampshire are joining a call for clean energy workforce investment as part of the economic recovery from COVID-19.

U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen joined nearly 60 other Democrats, led by lawmakers from New York and New Mexico, who sent a letter on the issue to Congressional leadership this week.

The letter cites research showing the clean energy sector could lose nearly a quarter of its jobs to the pandemic in the near term.

COVID-19 Costing N.H. Jobs In Energy Efficiency, But Advocates See Hope For Recovery

By May 6, 2020
Dennis Schroeder / National Renewable Energy Laboratory

New Hampshire’s energy efficiency sector is shedding jobs due to COVID-19, but advocates also say that industry could help the state dig out of the recession.

The state lost more than 750 energy-related jobs in March, according to the research firm BW. New England lost nearly 15,000 energy jobs overall that month, mostly in Massachusetts.  

On Earth Day, N.H. Legislators Push Renewable Energy As Post-Coronavirus Economic Solution

By Apr 22, 2020
Zoom screenshot

Democratic state lawmakers say they'll push for renewable energy development as part of the economic recovery from COVID-19.

State senator and gubernatorial candidate Dan Feltes addressed the issue during a virtual Earth Day town hall Wednesday.

