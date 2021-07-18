-
The Executive Council heard more from Governor Chris Sununu’s nominee to the Public Utilities Commission at a hearing Wednesday. The Public Utilities…
-
Hoy en Qué Hay, queremos conversar sobre los problemas que enfrenta el planeta, como la contaminación del aire, que afectan la calidad de vida de las…
-
Some state weatherization contractors are warning that inaction by state regulators on New Hampshire’s energy efficiency plan could harm their business.…
-
A continuación, lee las noticias del miércoles 14 de abril. También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión…
-
Liberty Utilities has suspended a home weatherization program for its natural gas customers because of delays at the Public Utilities Commission in…
-
A new report says New Hampshire’s state government has cut back its fossil fuel and energy use in the past 15 years, but still falls well short of the…
-
While efficiency upgrades can save money and cut back on your carbon footprint, how much should we invest, especially during a pandemic? It’s been a big…
-
The state Public Utilities Commission says it needs more time to decide on the future of New Hampshire’s energy efficiency programs, meaning no immediate…
-
Energy efficiency upgrades can save money and cut back on carbon footprints. but how should much should we invest, especially during a pandemic? It’s been…
-
Citing pandemic-driven economic concerns, top Republican state lawmakers are asking the Public Utilities Commission to put off the adoption of more…