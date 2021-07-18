-
The report said energy employers in New Hampshire are more optimistic than most about restoring those jobs in the coming year, but the efficiency sector is still concerned that an ongoing regulatory delay in the state could hold them back.
The United States is poised for the birth of a brand new industry, one that will invest tens of billions of dollars in our economy, reshape our coastal…
Today, NHPR launches a new series from our podcast Outside/In. It's called Windfall, and it investigates the birth of a new American industry: offshore…
The state is giving the public more time to weigh in on its 10-year energy strategy, as part of a required update.The strategy comes from the governor's…
A Dartmouth study has modeled for the first time that renewable energy upgrades will make the nation's power grid more resilient.Researchers modeled a…
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 24 de mayo.También puedes escuchar las noticias y la entrevista haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo…
Federal regulators have opened a new safety investigation at Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant, focused on a component that's become an obstacle to a major new…
The first large standalone battery-storage facility in New Hampshire has been turned on by the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative alongside its solar farm…
Offshore wind advocates in New Hampshire have high hopes after federal regulators this week approved construction of the Vineyard Wind project in…