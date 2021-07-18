-
The United States is poised for the birth of a brand new industry, one that will invest tens of billions of dollars in our economy, reshape our coastal…
Today, NHPR launches a new series from our podcast Outside/In. It's called Windfall, and it investigates the birth of a new American industry: offshore…
A new series and an announcement: After 20 years of politicization and red tape, the U.S. is moving full speed ahead on plans to install thousands of wind…
New Hampshire colleges, trade workers and policy makers have high hopes for job growth in the Northeast’s burgeoning offshore wind industry, even if we’re…
The state is giving the public more time to weigh in on its 10-year energy strategy, as part of a required update.The strategy comes from the governor's…
Offshore wind advocates in New Hampshire have high hopes after federal regulators this week approved construction of the Vineyard Wind project in…
An offshore wind project off Massachusetts that would create 800 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 400,000 homes, was approved by the federal…
Natural gas use is expected to increase in New York after the closure Friday of the state's largest nuclear plant. But it probably won’t trickle out to…