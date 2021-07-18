Climate & Jobs

-
The report said energy employers in New Hampshire are more optimistic than most about restoring those jobs in the coming year, but the efficiency sector is still concerned that an ongoing regulatory delay in the state could hold them back.
Today, NHPR launches a new series from our podcast Outside/In. It's called Windfall, and it investigates the birth of a new American industry: offshore…
New Hampshire colleges, trade workers and policy makers have high hopes for job growth in the Northeast’s burgeoning offshore wind industry, even if we’re…
A bill that would require New Hampshire to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 got a first hearing in a state legislative committee Friday,…
Citing pandemic-driven economic concerns, top Republican state lawmakers are asking the Public Utilities Commission to put off the adoption of more…
The state of Maine is proposing the country’s first floating offshore wind farm in federal waters off Northern New England.They hope to win a federal…
Climate change policy marks one of the sharpest divides between incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and his Democratic challenger, Concord state Sen.…
New Hampshire's electric and natural gas utilities are proposing an increase to their energy efficiency savings goals for the next three years, in a plan…
COVID-19 has been hard on just about every industry in New Hampshire, and renewable energy is no exception. People worried about money are putting off…
Just as more people than ever were beginning to wake up to the climate emergency, our lives collided with the coronavirus pandemic and a generational…