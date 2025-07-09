New Hampshire budget guts Renewable Energy Fund, cuts project funding in half

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

New Hampshire’s newly signed state budget will transfer nearly all money from the state’s Renewable Energy Fund to the general fund over the next two years, slashing investment in clean energy projects by roughly 50% from recent spending levels and forcing municipalities, school districts, and small businesses to compete for drastically reduced grant money.

The budget, signed by Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte last month, redirects approximately $15 million in surplus funds and all incoming revenue — typically $3 million to $7 million annually — to the general fund through June 2027. Only $1 million per year will remain available for renewable energy projects, according to the bill’s language.

“You’re basically only spending a quarter of what you normally fund,” said Nick Krakoff, a senior attorney with the Conservation Law Foundation. “There’s going to be a lot less money for these programs.”

The cuts are a heavy pull in state support for renewable energy development at a time when New Hampshire already lags other New England states in clean energy deployment, according to Krakoff. While the fund was designed to distribute $4 million to $5 million annually, the Department of Energy had been spending only about $2 million in recent years while allowing a surplus to accumulate.

Advocates say the funding clawback was predictable, warning for years that chronic underspending was creating a tempting target for lawmakers facing budget pressures.

Shortfall victims

The Renewable Energy Fund accumulated a large surplus because the Department of Energy was spending only about $2 million annually despite more revenue flowing into the account each year through compliance payments that utilities make when they cannot meet renewable energy requirements.

That surplus grew to approximately $20 million, with about $15 million unawarded, before lawmakers moved to transfer the funds.

The slashing will particularly affect municipalities and school districts that have relied on the renewable energy fund for heating projects and other clean energy upgrades, according to Krakoff. Many of these entities have tight budgets and would be unable to move forward with planned projects without state funding due to “very limited money as it is,” he said.

The fund’s annual revenue, generated through the state’s Renewable Portfolio Standard, has fluctuated over the years. According to the state Department of Energy’s most recent annual report from November 2024, the fund received $1.3 million in 2009, $2.5 million in 2018-2019, and peaked at $7.3 million in 2022.

Recent distribution patterns show the scope of the programs now at risk. In 2023, the fund doled out approximately $1.6 million for competitive grants to commercial and municipal projects, plus $1.3 million for residential rebates. The low-moderate income solar program alone received $1.6 million in 2024 — exceeding the entire $1 million annual allocation that will remain available moving forward.

The budget language is also creating ambiguity about which programs will survive. While the bill specifies that Class II funds (the $1 million annual) “shall not be used to support individual solar initiatives,” it also says that it “shall primarily be used to support solar energy technologies in New Hampshire,” making it unclear whether the latter applies to residential or only commercial and industrial projects.

Even so, the residential solar rebate program had already been eliminated through separate legislation in 2024, not through this budget. The program had devolved into an ineffective lottery system where installers couldn’t guarantee customers would receive rebates.

Advocates actually supported eliminating the residential rebate requirement to redirect funds toward more effective programs like income-tested rebates for low-income residents. But the Department of Energy has delayed implementing replacement programs, contributing to the surplus that lawmakers ultimately raided.

The department, which administers the funds, will now need to determine how to allocate the remaining $1 million among programs that previously required more than $4 million annually.

To meet in the middle

The final provisions scaled back House Republicans’ original proposal to eliminate the Renewable Energy Fund entirely. Initial budget language would have returned all fund money to utility customers as monthly rebates starting in 2027.

A compromise came after pushback from senators and clean energy advocates who argued the cuts went too far, particularly Loudon Republican Sen. Howard Pearl, whose district includes hydropower plants that benefit from Renewable Energy Fund grants.

However, House Republicans still preserved their broader agenda through standalone legislation. A retained bill, House Bill 224, would revive the proposal to rebate all renewable energy fund money to ratepayers beginning in fiscal year 2028. The rebates would operate similarly to existing Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative rebates that already provide customers with small annual credits.

Provisions included in early iterations of the latest budget bill, before ultimately being scrapped, targeted the Renewable Portfolio Standard itself, which generates the fund’s revenue by requiring utilities to purchase renewable energy or make alternative compliance payments.

Rep. Michael Vose, the Republican chair of the House Science, Technology, and Energy Committee, has previously defended the approach as necessary relief for ratepayers facing high energy costs.

The Ways and Means Committee will decide this fall whether to move forward with HB 224, given that the renewable energy fund will be “essentially depleted” by transfers to the general fund, Vose told the Bulletin on Tuesday. The committee could change the effective date to 2027, 2028, or later when the fund is no longer being used for general funding.

Vose supports returning money to ratepayers rather than the general fund, citing ratepayers being “constantly slammed with ever-increasing costs” for utility infrastructure maintenance. He also said that the transfer originated in Ayotte’s proposed budget in February, not as a legislative initiative. The governor’s office identified the $20 million to $21 million fund balance as available for general fund use beyond administrative costs, and “that was the plan all along,” according to Vose.

Others argue the cuts are counterproductive and eliminate a key tool for economic development and grid reliability. The funded projects help reduce electricity costs during, for example, recent heat waves when solar installations help “shave peak demand,” according Nick Paul, director of legislative affairs for Clean Energy New Hampshire.

“Raiding the Renewable Energy Fund only stops projects that shrink electric bills,” Paul said. “Stopping those projects is not what is going to lower bills. Stopping them is what is going to raise bills.”

These projects also attract private capital investment that could be lost without state incentives, he noted.

At the same time, the fund transfer may even violate the New Hampshire Constitution by converting utility fees into taxes for general government purposes. A 2015 legal memo making this argument was written by Gordon MacDonald, who now serves as chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

That argument centers on the distinction between fees, which must be used for their intended purpose, and taxes, which can fund general government operations. The Renewable Energy Fund is generated through alternative compliance payments.

But the impact for ratepayers appears modest. Conservation Law Foundation calculations show eliminating the Renewable Energy Fund would reduce bills by approximately 33 cents monthly for average residential customers.

For now, projects already approved for renewable energy fund grants will receive their awarded money, though this commitment isn’t explicitly reflected in the budget language, according to Krakoff. New applications, however, will compete for severely limited resources until July 2027, when normal fund operations are scheduled to resume.

The two-year funding drought creates a window for New Hampshire’s renewable energy development to slow to a crawl before potential restoration — unless the Legislature passes standalone bills next session to make cuts permanent.

“There’s going to be continuing efforts to weaken or even eliminate both the Renewable Portfolio Standard and the Renewable Energy Fund,” Krakoff said, describing what he characterized as “anti-renewable animus,” from House Republicans.

New Hampshire Bulletin is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Hampshire Bulletin maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Dana Wormald for questions: info@newhampshirebulletin.com.

