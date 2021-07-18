Climate Legislation

-
A bill that would require New Hampshire to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 got a first hearing in a state legislative committee Friday,…
State senators are working on a bill that would have New Hampshire spur the development of major offshore wind projects and other renewable energy in the…
A health-focused commission on reducing New Hampshire’s greenhouse gas emissions has finished its work with one recommendation: for the state Legislature…
Portsmouth is closer to postponing its first-in-the-state ban on certain single-use plastics, after the city council voted Monday to advance the proposed…
New Hampshire's attorney general is joining the opposition to a federal challenge to net energy metering policy, ahead of the end of public input on the…
Advocates are calling on New Hampshire’s congressional delegation to support job training for clean energy projects as part of COVID-19 economic…
Members of Congress from New Hampshire are joining a call for clean energy workforce investment as part of the economic recovery from COVID-19.U.S. Rep.…
Town meeting ballots across New Hampshire on Tuesday will include a resolution in support of carbon pricing, due in part to the efforts of youth climate…
State lawmakers worked on a bill Monday to make condominium and homeowners associations allow the installation of solar arrays.The bill comes from…
House lawmakers worked on a bill Monday that would require more insurance coverage for tick-borne disease testing – focusing on more than just Lyme…