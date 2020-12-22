N.H. State Senator Tests Positive For COVID-19

A New Hampshire state senator has tested positive for COVID-19.

Senator Bob Giuda, a Republican from Warren, is resting at home since first showing symptoms of the illness on Saturday, according to a press release from the Senate majority office Tuesday evening.

According to the release, Giuda was last at the State House on December 7. Family members and friends who had been in close contact with him have been notified and advised to quarantine, the release said.

Senate President Chuck Morse said in a statement: “We take this situation very seriously. Bob has my support and I am wishing him a very speedy recovery.”

Giuda is the latest state lawmaker to contract COVID-19. New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch died from COVID-19 earlier this month. The third-ranking Republican in the New Hampshire House also recently tested positive for the illness. Other cases in recent week have occurred among State House staff and a staffer for Gov. Chris Sununu.

State health officials have declined to provide public updates on COVID-19 cases within the State House, though the state Department of Health and Human Services does disclose case numbers in congregate living settings -- like nursing homes, addiction recovery centers and prisons -- as well as in public schools, sharing those case numbers even when they're low.

Sununu said last week he doesn't think the public needs information about infection rates among state officeholders or within the State House.