N.H. Shares COVID Numbers For School And Nursing Home Staff, But Not Those Who Work At State House

Gov. Chris Sununu says he doesn't know - and doesn't think the public has a right to know - how many state lawmakers or State House staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sununu says if lawmakers choose to disclose a positive test that's their business, but, "It's not like the State House is infected and if you walk in you are going to get infected with COVID," Sununu said.

"Superspreader events occur, but those are a single point in time," Sununu said. "I know they are constantly cleaning the State House that they've offered testing to everybody, and in terms of what information is released to the public for those individuals who have tested positive, that is really up to those individuals."

The state has taken a different approach when it comes to disclosing case numbers in congregate living settings and public schools, sharing those case numbers, even when they're low.

Known cases this month among people who've worked out of the State House include House Speaker Dick Hinch, who died of COVID-19, House Speaker Pro Tem Kim Rice, a staffer in the speaker's office, and a staffer in the Governor's office.