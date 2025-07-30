© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Strafford state rep. joins growing field in the race for NH's 1st Congressional District

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published July 30, 2025 at 5:44 PM EDT
Strafford State Rep. Heath Howard is running for Congress
Heath Howard for NH Facebook
/
Heath Howard for NH Facebook
Heath Howard talks to a voter in Londonderry earlier this month.

More candidates are joining the open seat race for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District.

Democratic state Rep. Heath Howard of Strafford says he’s running to fight for universal health care, free college tuition, more affordable housing and higher wages.

“We need people there who understand the issues, understand the problems, and who are actually going to be affected by the decisions, because otherwise we are not going to have the proper voice,” Howard told WMUR.

Howard, who is in his second term in the State House, joins an already-crowded field of Democrats running in the district, including Maura Sullivan, vice chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party; Stefany Shaheen, a former Portsmouth city councilor and daughter of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen; Hampton selectboard member Carleigh Beriont, who teaches at Harvard; Sarah Chadzynski, a former teacher from Lyndeborough with a background in international non-profit work; and AirBnB executive Christian Urrutia, an attorney who worked at the Pentagon under the Biden Administration.

The race for the 1st District, which has a history of electing both Democrats and Republicans, is wide open, thanks to four-term U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas’ decision to seek the U.S. Senate seat that Sen. Jeanne Shaheen will retire from next year.

Two Republicans have so far announced in the 1st District: Chris Bright, a businessman and veteran who ran in the 2024 GOP primary and placed fourth; and Melissa Bailey, who is vice chair of the Bedford Republican committee.

State Rep. Brian Cole, who leads the Manchester Republican Committee, is expected to announce that he’s joining the race at an event at the McIntyre Ski area on Monday.
