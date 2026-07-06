Deputy Speaker Steven Smith announces run for speaker of the NH House

Another well-known Republican is running to be the next Speaker of the state House of Representatives.

Deputy Speaker Steven Smith announced late last month that he is seeking the gavel for the 2027 session.

Smith is serving his eighth term in the House, representing the Sullivan County towns of Charlestown, Newport, and Unity.

In his announcement , Smith said he would work to protect personal liberty, to lower spending, and to ensure “real educational opportunity for families no matter their zip code.”

“At the end of the day, I work for New Hampshire,” he said. “My goal is simple: keep it free, keep it accountable, and make sure the next generation has the same opportunities we do — or better.”

He is the latest Republican to announce a bid for leadership of the 400-member legislative body since Sherman Packard’s decision not to pursue another term as House Speaker – Packard is running for reelection for his seat representing Londonderry.

Rep. Jim Kofalt of Wilton and House Majority Leader Jason Osborne of Auburn have previously announced they are running to be the next Speaker of the House.

After this fall’s elections and before the next legislative session begins in January, the House of Representatives will convene and vote to decide its leadership.

The state primary is Sept. 8 and the general election is Nov. 3.