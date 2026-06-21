Who’s running to represent New Hampshire in the U.S. Senate?

One of New Hampshire’s U.S. Senate seats is on the ballot this year. It’s one of several competitive races that could determine the balance of power in Washington.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s latest six-year term is coming to a close, and she opted not to run again. (Sen. Maggie Hassan’s current term runs through 2028.)

The state primary election is Sept. 8, and that outcome will decide which Republican and Democrat advance to the general election on Nov. 3.

A handful of third-party or independent candidates are also running. To get on the ballot, they needed to file a declaration of intent with the Secretary of State and meet other eligibility requirements.

To learn more about the Senate and how it differs from the House of Representatives, we recommend this Civics 101 overview.

Here are the details on all of the candidates who’ve filed to represent New Hampshire in Congress, according to the Secretary of State.

We want to hear from you: What problems do you want politicians to focus on fixing? What do you wish more people in power were talking about? Let us know. Your input will help us hold candidates accountable as they campaign for your vote.

Republicans

Tom Alciere (Hudson)

Campaign website

No fundraising paperwork on FEC.gov as of June 16, 2026

Scott P. Brown (Rye)

Sky Danley (Portsmouth)

Campaign website

No fundraising paperwork on FEC.gov as of June 16, 2026

Andy Martin (Manchester)

Citizens Count profile

No fundraising paperwork on FEC.gov as of June 16, 2026

Mary Maxwell (Concord)

Citizens Count profile

No fundraising paperwork on FEC.gov as of June 16, 2026

Richard A. McMenamon II (Gilmanton)

Citizens Count profile

No fundraising paperwork on FEC.gov as of June 16, 2026

Sabrina Ann Smith (Pittsfield)

Citizens Count profile

No fundraising paperwork on FEC.gov as of June 16, 2026

John E. Sununu (Rye)

Democrats

David Jarvis (Manchester)

No publicly available campaign website or fundraising paperwork as of June 16, 2026

Karishma Manzur (Exeter)

Chris Pappas (Manchester)

Maxwell L. Saal (Walpole)

No publicly available campaign website or fundraising paperwork as of June 16, 2026

John Vail (Easton)

Campaign website

No fundraising paperwork on FEC.gov as of June 16, 2026

Third party / independent candidates

Tim Harris (Greenland)

Campaign website

No fundraising paperwork on FEC.gov as of June 16, 2026

Edmond Laplante (Richmond)

Jeanne Logan Morrow (Hollis)

No publicly available campaign website or fundraising paperwork as of June 16, 2026

Christine Lopez (Manchester)

No publicly available campaign website or fundraising paperwork as of June 16, 2026

For each candidate, we included official campaign websites or — if those were not available — other public profiles that clearly identified their candidacy. We relied on official paperwork from the Secretary of State to identify each candidate's official town of residence. If you think we made a mistake or missed an important detail, please email us.