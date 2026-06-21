Who’s running to represent New Hampshire in the U.S. Senate?
New Hampshire gets two seats in the U.S. Senate, and one of those is up for election this year.
One of New Hampshire’s U.S. Senate seats is on the ballot this year. It’s one of several competitive races that could determine the balance of power in Washington.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s latest six-year term is coming to a close, and she opted not to run again. (Sen. Maggie Hassan’s current term runs through 2028.)
The state primary election is Sept. 8, and that outcome will decide which Republican and Democrat advance to the general election on Nov. 3.
A handful of third-party or independent candidates are also running. To get on the ballot, they needed to file a declaration of intent with the Secretary of State and meet other eligibility requirements.
To learn more about the Senate and how it differs from the House of Representatives, we recommend this Civics 101 overview.
Here are the details on all of the candidates who’ve filed to represent New Hampshire in Congress, according to the Secretary of State.
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Republicans
Tom Alciere (Hudson)
- Campaign website
- No fundraising paperwork on FEC.gov as of June 16, 2026
Scott P. Brown (Rye)
Sky Danley (Portsmouth)
- Campaign website
- No fundraising paperwork on FEC.gov as of June 16, 2026
Andy Martin (Manchester)
- Citizens Count profile
- No fundraising paperwork on FEC.gov as of June 16, 2026
Mary Maxwell (Concord)
- Citizens Count profile
- No fundraising paperwork on FEC.gov as of June 16, 2026
Richard A. McMenamon II (Gilmanton)
- Citizens Count profile
- No fundraising paperwork on FEC.gov as of June 16, 2026
Sabrina Ann Smith (Pittsfield)
- Citizens Count profile
- No fundraising paperwork on FEC.gov as of June 16, 2026
John E. Sununu (Rye)
Democrats
David Jarvis (Manchester)
- No publicly available campaign website or fundraising paperwork as of June 16, 2026
Karishma Manzur (Exeter)
Chris Pappas (Manchester)
Maxwell L. Saal (Walpole)
- No publicly available campaign website or fundraising paperwork as of June 16, 2026
John Vail (Easton)
- Campaign website
- No fundraising paperwork on FEC.gov as of June 16, 2026
Third party / independent candidates
Tim Harris (Greenland)
- Campaign website
- No fundraising paperwork on FEC.gov as of June 16, 2026
Edmond Laplante (Richmond)
Jeanne Logan Morrow (Hollis)
- No publicly available campaign website or fundraising paperwork as of June 16, 2026
Christine Lopez (Manchester)
- No publicly available campaign website or fundraising paperwork as of June 16, 2026
For each candidate, we included official campaign websites or — if those were not available — other public profiles that clearly identified their candidacy. We relied on official paperwork from the Secretary of State to identify each candidate's official town of residence. If you think we made a mistake or missed an important detail, please email us.