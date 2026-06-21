Who’s running for New Hampshire governor this year?

We’re also one of only two states where governors are on the ballot every two years. (The other is Vermont.)

The state primary election is Sept. 8, and that outcome will decide which Republican and Democrat advance to the general election on Nov. 3.

A handful of third-party or independent candidates are also running for governor. To get on the ballot, they needed to file a declaration of intent with the Secretary of State and meet other eligibility requirements.

The role of New Hampshire governor is somewhat limited, compared to other states, in part because their terms are so short. They can nominate people to important positions across state government and the courts, but the state’s Executive Council gets the final say. Governors can also set policy agendas, but it’s largely up to the Legislature to decide what policies actually change.

In recent years, one of the most powerful tools for a New Hampshire governor has been the veto pen — the ability to block a bill from becoming law. (But even here, there’s another check on the governor’s power: The Legislature can override a veto.)

Here are the details on all of the candidates who are running to be New Hampshire’s chief executive, according to the Secretary of State.

We want to hear from you: What problems do you want politicians to focus on fixing? What do you wish more people in power were talking about? Let us know. Your input will help us hold candidates accountable as they campaign for your vote.

Republicans

Kelly Ayotte (Nashua) *Incumbent

Shaun Fife (Gilmanton)

Citizens Count profile

No fundraising paperwork for current campaign as of June 16, 2026

Bob Wayne McClory (Goffstown)

Citizens Count profile

No fundraising paperwork for current campaign as of June 16, 2026

Democrat

Cinde Warmington (Concord)

(Yes, there's really only one registered Democrat in this year's race. See the official filing records here.)

Third party / independent candidates

John Horsley (Wilton)

No publicly available campaign website or fundraising paperwork as of June 16, 2026

Everett Howard (Rochester)

No publicly available campaign website or fundraising paperwork as of June 16, 2026

Jon Kiper (Newmarket)

Stephen Villee (Hampton)

For each candidate, we included official campaign websites or — if those were not available — other public profiles that clearly identified their candidacy. We relied on official paperwork from the Secretary of State to identify each candidate's official town of residence. If you think we made a mistake or missed an important detail, please email us.