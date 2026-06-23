The GOP leader in the NH House announces run for Speaker

The Republican leader in the New Hampshire House says he's running to be House Speaker.

House Majority Leader Jason Osborne announced Tuesday he is seeking the gavel. He says he will be actively campaigning this election season to try to grow the GOP majority at the State House.

“I am not waiting for November,” Osborne, a Republican from Auburn, said in a press release.. “I will spend this summer on the road with our candidates, helping them sharpen their message, knock doors, raise money, and win the arguments that matter. We are not running to maintain the status quo. We are running to grow our ranks.”

Osborne, who is 49, moved to New Hampshire more than 15 years ago as part of the libertarian Free State Project.

He's since served six terms in the House and has led the GOP caucus since 2020. In announcing his bid for speaker, Osborne stressed his work to cut taxes, expand school choice, prioritize parents' rights and expand gun rights.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR New Hampshire House Speaker Sherm Packard of Londonderry.

Osborne isn't the only member of Packard's leadership team now eyeing the House's top job.

Rep. Jim Kofalt, a Republican from Wilton who is currently serving as Speaker Pro Tempore, announced he was running for speaker back in January.

Both Osborne and Kofalt have announced a number of endorsements.

Packard, of Londonderry, is serving his 18th term. He is running for reelection to his seat, but decided to not pursue another term as speaker. He was first elected House Speaker in 2020, after the death of Speaker Dick Hinch .

After this fall’s elections, the House of Representatives convenes to vote on their speaker, selecting from nominees the parties put forward.