Who’s running for Congress in New Hampshire this year?

The state primary election is Sept. 8, and that outcome will decide which Republicans and Democrats advance to the general election on Nov. 3.

A handful of third-party or independent candidates are also running. To get on the ballot, they needed to file a declaration of intent with the New Hampshire Secretary of State and meet other eligibility requirements.

The districts are split roughly down the center of the state. The 1st Congressional District sits on the eastern part, and the 2nd Congressional District covers the western part. Click here for a more detailed map.

Members of Congress represent their district on Capitol Hill in a variety of capacities, including sponsoring and voting on legislation and responding to constituent needs and services. For a deeper dive, check out Civics 101’s explainers on the legislative branch, the differences between the House and the Senate and how laws actually get made in Congress.

Here are the details on all of the candidates who’ve filed to represent New Hampshire in Congress, according to the Secretary of State.

We want to hear from you: What problems do you want politicians to focus on fixing? What do you wish more people in power were talking about? Let us know. Your input will help us hold candidates accountable as they campaign for your vote.

1st Congressional District

1st District Republicans

Lindsey Anderson (Moultonborough)



LinkedIn

No fundraising paperwork on FEC.gov as of June 15, 2026

Melissa Bailey (Bedford)



Brian D. Cole (Manchester)



Anthony DiLorenzo (Portsmouth)



Hollie T. Noveletsky (Newfields)

1st District Democrats

Carleigh Beriont (Hampton)

Sarah E. Chadzynski (Lyndeborough)

Bill Conlin (Dover)

Instagram profile

No fundraising paperwork on FEC.gov as of June 15, 2026

Matthew Emerson (Conway)

Campaign website

No fundraising paperwork on FEC.gov as of June 15, 2026

Heath Howard (Strafford)

Stefany Amber Shaheen (Portsmouth)

Sarah Bella Spinosa (Manchester)

Maura C. Sullivan (New Castle)



Christian Urrutia (Moultonborough)

2nd Congressional District

2nd District Republicans

Michael Anthony Callis (Conway)

Dan Nicholson (Nashua)

Victor Orlando (Hollis)

Lily Tang Williams (Weare)

2nd District Democrats

Paige Beauchemin (Nashua)

Maggie Goodlander (Concord) *Incumbent

Third party / independent candidates

Scott Matthew Black (Whitefield)

Robbie Mahrou (Walpole)

Sterling Thomas Sykes (Jefferson)



Facebook profile

No fundraising paperwork on FEC.gov as of June 15, 2026

For each candidate, we included official campaign websites or — if those were not available — other public profiles that clearly identified their candidacy. We relied on official paperwork from the Secretary of State to identify each candidate's official town of residence. If you think we made a mistake or missed an important detail, please email us.