Authors on Main: Jodi Picoult

Authors on Main brings world class authors to Concord, N.H, and in this episode, best-selling author Jodi Picoult comes to the Capital Center for the Arts for a literary discussion of her new novel "By Any Other Name."

"By Any Other Name" is a novel about two women, centuries apart—one of whom is the real author of Shakespeare’s plays—who are both forced to hide behind another name. Told in intertwining timelines, it’s a sweeping tale of ambition, courage, and desire that centers two women who are determined to create something beautiful despite the prejudices they face, and asks the question - should a writer do whatever it takes to see her story live on no matter the cost?

This conversation between Jodi Picoult and NHPR’s Casey McDermott was recorded before a live audience on August 15th, 2024.