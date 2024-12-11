© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Authors on Main: Jodi Picoult

Sara Plourde,
Dan Cahill
Published December 11, 2024 at 11:15 AM EST
Authors on Main brings world class authors to Concord, N.H, and in this episode, best-selling author Jodi Picoult comes to the Capital Center for the Arts for a literary discussion of her new novel "By Any Other Name."

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this conversation. Authors on Main is part of NHPR Books; find all past conversations and so much more, here!

"By Any Other Name" is a novel about two women, centuries apart—one of whom is the real author of Shakespeare’s plays—who are both forced to hide behind another name. Told in intertwining timelines, it’s a sweeping tale of ambition, courage, and desire that centers two women who are determined to create something beautiful despite the prejudices they face, and asks the question - should a writer do whatever it takes to see her story live on no matter the cost?

This conversation between Jodi Picoult and NHPR’s Casey McDermott was recorded before a live audience on August 15th, 2024.
