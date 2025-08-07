© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Playing 'possum: NH now has an official state marsupial

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published August 7, 2025 at 4:48 PM EDT
An opossum with nine babies on her back.
Specialjake/flickr
/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0
This image was taken during the day (the Virginia opossum is mostly nocturnal). The mother is carrying nine young on her back.

New Hampshire has an official state marsupial: the Virginia opossum. That’s thanks to a new law signed by Gov. Kelly Ayotte. Starting on Sept. 30, the law declares that any opossums found in the state are officially “New Hampshire opossums."

Although they are named after another state, Iain MacLeod, executive director of the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness, said that this species is the first — and only — marsupial to call New Hampshire home.

The opossum has been in the area for a little less than 100 years because their ears and tails are highly sensitive to cold. But with a warming climate, MacLeod said the animal has expanded its range into our region, often moving closer to humans for survival.

“As our temperatures are rising and our winters are generally getting milder, they are now really quite widespread throughout New Hampshire,” he said. “And we see them in probably most towns of the state.”

McLeod said opossums are incredibly adaptable in their diet. They eat roadkill, pet food, birdseed, vegetables, human trash, and even ticks.

“And that's probably helped them to be successful and spread,” he said. “The more adaptable you are, the less specialized and more successful you're likely to be. They are amazing, amazing animals.”

Even though they have fast metabolisms, McLeod said opossums have very short lifespans for an animal of that size. They often live just a few years, and up to four in captivity.
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
