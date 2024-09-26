NHPR Reads: September 2024

For many children, parents, and educators across New Hampshire, September marks the beginning of a new school year with new challenges and opportunities for connection. One way to connect with the children in your life is through reading aloud to them.

This month, I was thrilled to spend some time with Celia Botto , M.Ed. Celia is a New Hampshire author, special educator, and aunt. We spent a morning sharing a few cups of tea and chatting about her first published children’s book, When Ayden Paints the Sky, inspired by her very own niece. Read below for a transcription of that interview. - Zoë

When Ayden Paints the Sky by Celia Botto

“When Ayden’s world gets unpredictable and noisy, she likes to imagine a sky that brings her order and comfort. Readers are invited to see the world through Ayden’s eyes as she uses art to regulate her emotions, enhance communication, and express her feelings.”

Frank Fichera of FV3 Event Photography

Zoë Kay: First things first, how did this book come to be?

Celia Botto: I’ve always wanted to publish a book. I’ve always enjoyed writing, including children's literature. One day my husband and I were at Bookery in Manchester and I just had one of those feelings that this was the year - I was going to write my book.

This story came to be after a poem I wrote about my niece and a playdate we shared. The book is inspired by her, but not necessarily about her. The intention of the language and the illustrations is for all children to be able to see themselves in the character.

That was something that struck me when looking at the book for the first time - you never see the character’s face.

I wanted to be really mindful because my niece’s story is her own to tell, but I couldn’t help but feel inspired while playing with her and watching all the wonderful ways she sees the world. I wanted to celebrate that with this character. The original poem can be found within the story!

How do you think your special education background and the day-to-day work you do in schools has impacted your journey as an author?

My special education background helps in many ways. One is my familiarity with the language used in this story.

Each page is meant to represent a way a child might choose to self-regulate. There are children who will be able to recognize similar traits or stims that they have in this book. There are children who won’t and that’s okay too! What they may relate to is the power of art as a way to communicate and express themselves.

As educators, we know that representation in literature is so important.

I hope that, with this book, neurodivergent children can feel represented without becoming a topic of discussion. Ayden does not exist in this story to be a moral or teach some lesson; she just exists. I want children to close this book finding commonality with the character and perhaps the classmate sitting next to them in Morning Circle. We are more alike than we are different and I hope that this story can promote conversation that is gentle and kind.

What are your hopes for this? What’s next?

People ask me all the time; “what’s next?”! And honestly, I’m just trying to take it all in. This was my dream and I don’t want to rush this! I could not imagine the "what's next" without the support of the amazing community of Manchester. I don't know if I'll ever be able to express how grateful I am for the small business owners, local educators, family, friends, students, and neighbors who have celebrated alongside me. So if they are reading this, thank you.

And of course, we asked Celia to recommend a few of her favorite children’s books:

The Sorry Seeds by Tina Shepardson

This uplifting story explores the feelings that come with making mistakes, owning them, and learning how to ask others for forgiveness. Saying the words ‘I'm sorry’ isn't always easy and sometimes words alone don't feel like enough. But with a courageous heart, finding a way to ask for forgiveness can make even rotten feelings grow into something sweet.

Where the Sidewalk Ends by Shel Silverstein

Shel Silverstein shook the staid world of children's poetry in 1974 with the publication of this collection, and things haven't been the same since. His masterful collection of poems and drawings stretches the bounds of imagination and will be cherished by readers of all ages. This is a collection that belongs on everyone's bookshelf.