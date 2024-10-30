Where They Stand: Candidates for NH Governor, CD1 & CD2

If you're hoping to get up to speed quickly ahead of next week's state elections, NHPR has you covered. The graphics below provide an overview of where the candidates for major office in New Hampshire stand on issues that matter to Granite Staters, including housing, abortion, immigration, and addiction.

All information comes from interviews conducted by NHPR with the candidates, from NHPR/Granite State News Collaborative's candidate forums, and the candidates' own websites. To hear all of our interviews and forums, click here.

Sara Plourde / NHPR

Sara Plourde / NHPR