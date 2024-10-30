© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Where They Stand: Candidates for NH Governor, CD1 & CD2

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Sara Plourde
Published October 30, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Cropped version of Governor's Race graphic

If you're hoping to get up to speed quickly ahead of next week's state elections, NHPR has you covered. The graphics below provide an overview of where the candidates for major office in New Hampshire stand on issues that matter to Granite Staters, including housing, abortion, immigration, and addiction.

All information comes from interviews conducted by NHPR with the candidates, from NHPR/Granite State News Collaborative's candidate forums, and the candidates' own websites. To hear all of our interviews and forums, click here.

Sara Plourde
/
NHPR
1st Congressional District
Sara Plourde
/
NHPR
2nd Congressional District
Sara Plourde
/
NHPR
Sara Plourde
Sara has been a part of NHPR since 2011. Her work includes data visualizations, data journalism, original stories reported on the web, video, photos and illustrations. She is responsible for the station's visual style and print design, as well as the user experience of NHPR's digital platforms.
