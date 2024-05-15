© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Authors On Main

Authors on Main: Chris Bohjalian

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Cahill
Published May 15, 2024 at 4:12 PM EDT
NHPR's Rick Ganley with author Chris Bohjalian at The Bank of New Hampshire Stage on March 27th, 2024.
Sara Plourde
/
NHPR
NHPR's Rick Ganley with author Chris Bohjalian at The Bank of New Hampshire Stage on March 27th, 2024.

Authors on Main brings world class authors to Concord, New Hampshire, and in this episode, best-selling author Chris Bohjalian comes to the Bank of New Hampshire stage for a literary discussion of his new novel, "The Princess of Las Vegas."

"The Princess of Las Vegas" follows a Princess Diana impersonator and her estranged sister, as they find themselves drawn into a dangerous game of money and murder in this twisting tale of organized crime, cryptocurrency, and family secrets on the Las Vegas Strip.

This conversation between Chris Bohjalian and NHPR’s Rick Ganley was recorded before a live audience on March 27th, 2024.
Dan Cahill
Dan Cahill is the Production Manager for NHPR, starting in 2024.
