Authors on Main: Chris Bohjalian

Authors on Main brings world class authors to Concord, New Hampshire, and in this episode, best-selling author Chris Bohjalian comes to the Bank of New Hampshire stage for a literary discussion of his new novel, "The Princess of Las Vegas."

"The Princess of Las Vegas" follows a Princess Diana impersonator and her estranged sister, as they find themselves drawn into a dangerous game of money and murder in this twisting tale of organized crime, cryptocurrency, and family secrets on the Las Vegas Strip.

This conversation between Chris Bohjalian and NHPR’s Rick Ganley was recorded before a live audience on March 27th, 2024.