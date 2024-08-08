Jodi Picoult is the latest guest of 'Authors on Main' on Aug. 15

Authors on Main is a partnership between Gibson's Bookstore, Capitol Center for the Arts, and New Hampshire Public Radio.

Join NHPR at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. for Authors on Main featuring best selling authorJodi Picoult. Picoult will be in conversation with NHPR’s Casey McDermott about her latest work, By Any Other Name.

Tickets are available here.

From the New York Times bestselling co-author of Mad Honey comes a novel about two women, centuries apart—one of whom is the real author of Shakespeare’s plays—who are both forced to hide behind another name.

Told in intertwining timelines, By Any Other Name, a sweeping tale of ambition, courage, and desire centers two women who are determined to create something beautiful despite the prejudices they face. Should a writer do whatever it takes to see her story live on . . . no matter the cost? This remarkable novel, rooted in primary historical sources, ensures the name Emilia Bassano will no longer be forgotten.

A meet and greet photo line follows the event.