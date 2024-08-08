© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This summer, say goodbye to your unwanted car, truck, motorcycle, boat, or any other vehicle you no longer need! Through NHPR's Vehicle Donation Program, the process is quick and easy!
Authors On Main

Jodi Picoult is the latest guest of 'Authors on Main' on Aug. 15

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published August 8, 2024 at 3:08 PM EDT
Emily Quirk
Authors on Main is a partnership between Gibson's Bookstore, Capitol Center for the Arts, and New Hampshire Public Radio.

Authors on Main is a partnership between Gibson's Bookstore, Capitol Center for the Arts, and New Hampshire Public Radio.

Join NHPR at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. for Authors on Main featuring best selling authorJodi Picoult. Picoult will be in conversation with NHPR’s Casey McDermott about her latest work, By Any Other Name. 

Tickets are available here.

From the New York Times bestselling co-author of Mad Honey comes a novel about two women, centuries apart—one of whom is the real author of Shakespeare’s plays—who are both forced to hide behind another name.

Told in intertwining timelines, By Any Other Name, a sweeping tale of ambition, courage, and desire centers two women who are determined to create something beautiful despite the prejudices they face. Should a writer do whatever it takes to see her story live on . . . no matter the cost? This remarkable novel, rooted in primary historical sources, ensures the name Emilia Bassano will no longer be forgotten.

A meet and greet photo line follows the event.
Tags
Arts & Culture NHPR Books
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.