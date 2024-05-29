Authors on Main: Julia Alvarez

Authors on Main brings world class authors to Concord, New Hampshire, and in this episode, best-selling author Julia Alvarez comes to the Bank of New Hampshire stage for a literary discussion of her new novel, "The Cemetery of Untold Stories."

"The Cemetery of Untold Stories" asks the question; Whose stories get to be told, and whose buried? The novel focuses on Alma Cruz, who after inheriting a small plot of land in the Dominican Republic, creates a graveyard for the manuscript drafts and revisions, and the characters whose lives she tried and failed to bring to life and who still haunt her.

This conversation between Julia Alvarez and NHPR’s Julia Furukawa was recorded before a live audience on April 15, 2024.