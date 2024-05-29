© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Authors On Main

Authors on Main: Julia Alvarez

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Julia Furukawa,
Sara PlourdeDan Cahill
Published May 29, 2024 at 11:20 AM EDT
NHPR's Julia Furukawa with author Julia Alvarez at The Bank of New Hampshire Stage on April 15, 2024.
Courtesy photo
Authors on Main brings world class authors to Concord, New Hampshire, and in this episode, best-selling author Julia Alvarez comes to the Bank of New Hampshire stage for a literary discussion of her new novel, "The Cemetery of Untold Stories."

"The Cemetery of Untold Stories" asks the question; Whose stories get to be told, and whose buried? The novel focuses on Alma Cruz, who after inheriting a small plot of land in the Dominican Republic, creates a graveyard for the manuscript drafts and revisions, and the characters whose lives she tried and failed to bring to life and who still haunt her.

This conversation between Julia Alvarez and NHPR’s Julia Furukawa was recorded before a live audience on April 15, 2024.
Julia Furukawa
Julia Furukawa is the host of All Things Considered at NHPR. She joined the NHPR team in 2021 as a fellow producing ATC after working as a reporter and editor for The Paris News in Texas and a freelancer for KNKX Public Radio in Seattle.
Sara Plourde
Sara has been a part of NHPR since 2011. Her work includes data visualizations, data journalism, original stories reported on the web, video, photos and illustrations. She is responsible for the station's visual style and print design, as well as the user experience of NHPR's digital platforms.
Dan Cahill
Dan Cahill is the Production Manager for NHPR, starting in 2024.
