Arts & Culture
Check This Out

Check This Out: Holiday recommendations for winter reading

By Rachel Barenbaum,
Jessica Hunt
Published December 11, 2025 at 7:39 PM EST
A woman holding a stack of books.
Jessica Hunt
/
NHPR
Rachel Barenbaum

Check This Out host Rachel Barenbaum discusses books by emerging authors she's loved this year. Guests include Deesha Philyaw and Gwydion Suilebhan, who also offer their choices for titles that flew under the radar.

Deesha Philyaw
Vanessa German
Deesha Philyaw

Deesha Philyaw is author, columnist, and public speaker. Her debut short story collection, The Secret Lives of Church Ladies, won the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction, the Story Prize, and the LA Times Book Prize among others.

Gwydion Suilebhan
Courtesy
Gwydion Suilebhan

Gwydion Suilebhan is a cultural critic, essayist, and playwright. He serves as the Executive Director of the PEN/Faulkner Foundation.

They pull back the curtain on judging literary fiction and how it works as we head into the high season for book awards.

Book Recommendations:

Deesha Philyaw:

Gwydion Suilebhan:

Rachel Barenbaum:

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors you may not have discovered yet. Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation to champion new voices in literature.

Support your local bookstore, or buy your winter reading from Zibby's Bookshop, a sponsor of Check This Out.

Check This Out Holiday Book Show
Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
Jessica Hunt
In addition to occasionally hosting Morning Edition or other programs, Jessica produces local programming like Homegrown NH, Something Wild, and Check This Out.
