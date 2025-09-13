Writers on a New England Stage: Jennifer Weiner

Over more than two decades, author Jennifer Weiner has written compulsively readable novels with rich emotional depth that center women, exploring themes such as complex familial relationships, the social landscape of modern America, and, above all, the way the world treats—and mistreats—women.

In September 2025, she sat down with NHPR's Hannah McCarthy to discuss her latest book, The Griffin Sisters Greatest Hits - which explores themes sisterhood, motherhood, young love, and the dreams we chase set against the glimmering backdrop of the pop music industry.

This conversation was recorded before a live audience at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on Sept. 7th, 2025.