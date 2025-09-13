© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Writers on a New England Stage

Writers on a New England Stage: Jennifer Weiner

By Hannah McCarthy,
Dan CahillSara Plourde
Published September 13, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Jennifer Weiner speaks with Hannah McCarthy about her latest novel The Griffin Sisters' Greatest Hits.
Emily McNair, The Music Hall
Over more than two decades, author Jennifer Weiner has written compulsively readable novels with rich emotional depth that center women, exploring themes such as complex familial relationships, the social landscape of modern America, and, above all, the way the world treats—and mistreats—women.

In September 2025, she sat down with NHPR's Hannah McCarthy to discuss her latest book, The Griffin Sisters Greatest Hits - which explores themes sisterhood, motherhood, young love, and the dreams we chase set against the glimmering backdrop of the pop music industry.

This conversation was recorded before a live audience at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on Sept. 7th, 2025.


Hannah McCarthy
Hannah McCarthy first came to NHPR an intern in 2015, returned as a Fellow the following year and then bounced around as a reporter and producer before landing as co-host of Civics 101. She has reported on everything from the opioid epidemic to State House politics to haunted woods of New Hampshire.
Dan Cahill
Dan Cahill is the Production Manager for NHPR, starting in 2024.
Sara Plourde
Sara has been a part of NHPR since 2011. Her work includes data visualizations, data journalism, original stories reported on the web, video, photos and illustrations. She is responsible for the station's visual style and print design, as well as the user experience of NHPR's digital platforms.
