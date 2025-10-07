© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Writers on a New England Stage

Writers on a New England Stage: Dan Brown

By Dan Cahill,
Sara PlourdeRick Ganley
Published October 7, 2025 at 1:36 PM EDT
Dan Brown speaks with Rick Ganley about his latest novel The Secret of Secrets.
Emily McNair, The Music Hall
Dan Brown speaks with Rick Ganley about his latest novel, The Secret of Secrets.

With over 200 million copies sold worldwide, Dan Brown’s novels have ignited global conversations and inspired blockbuster films, and have come to define the modern thriller.

He sat down with Rick Ganley to discuss his latest novel, The Secret of Secrets — the sixth novel in his Robert Langdon series.

The Secret of Secrets is a thrilling race through the dual worlds of futuristic science and mystical lore, uncovering a shocking truth about a secret project that will forever change the way we think about the human mind.

This conversation was recorded before a live audience on September 10, 2025.


Dan Cahill
Dan Cahill is the Production Manager for NHPR, starting in 2024.
Sara Plourde
Sara has been a part of NHPR since 2011. Her work includes data visualizations, data journalism, original stories reported on the web, video, photos and illustrations. She is responsible for the station's visual style and print design, as well as the user experience of NHPR's digital platforms.
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
