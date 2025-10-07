Writers on a New England Stage: Dan Brown

With over 200 million copies sold worldwide, Dan Brown’s novels have ignited global conversations and inspired blockbuster films, and have come to define the modern thriller.

He sat down with Rick Ganley to discuss his latest novel, The Secret of Secrets — the sixth novel in his Robert Langdon series.

The Secret of Secrets is a thrilling race through the dual worlds of futuristic science and mystical lore, uncovering a shocking truth about a secret project that will forever change the way we think about the human mind.

This conversation was recorded before a live audience on September 10, 2025.