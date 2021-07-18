NH Supreme Court

-
Earlier this week, New Hampshire’s Supreme Court ruled that boarding people with mental health crises in the emergency room is a violation of their due…
In a major victory for mental health advocates, the New Hampshire Supreme Court issued an opinion Tuesday that found the government is violating the due…
N.H. Supreme Court Opinion Updates Definition Of ‘Adultery’ To Include Same-Sex AffairsIn 2003, the last time the New Hampshire Supreme Court took up a case that centered on the interpretation of adultery, the justices ruled it consisted…
Woman's Claim Of Firing Over Breastfeeding Remains DismissedThe New Hampshire Supreme Court is split 2-2 over a woman's nearly nine-year battle to challenge her firing from the state Department of Health and Human…
Gordon MacDonald will be sworn in Thursday as the new chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court. For MacDonald, who until recently was New…
The state's most recently retired Supreme Court Chief Justice, who is now a newly elected state representative, is asking lawmakers to support changing…
New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald has been confirmed as chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, ending a protracted political…
New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald was back before the Executive Council Thursday, for a public hearing over his nomination to be the next…
In an opinion released Friday, the N.H. Supreme Court ruled that reality television show North Woods Law did not violate the constitutional rights of a…
Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday that he will re-nominate Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to serve as the next Chief Justice of the state Supreme…