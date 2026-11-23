A shortage of trade workers in New Hampshire could cost the state’s economy $1.7 billion every year by 2030. That’s the conclusion from new research by Bring Back The Trades, a national advocacy organization based in Rye.

Trade employers in the state and across the country have been plagued by shortages caused by retirements, an increase in demand and a meager pipeline of younger workers entering the trades. The new report finds the state is currently short of 7,575 workers to fulfill demand for trade work and is losing the state nearly $369 million in tax revenue each year.

Bring Back The Trades’ study used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics analyzed by the outside firm Parker Strategy Group. The report focused on 21 trades, including carpenters, truck drivers and cosmetologists. It finds that nationally the U.S. currently employs roughly 10 million workers, but it is short nearly 1.9 workers. That could cost the economy about $1.2 billion every day.

In some cases shortages are causing New Hampshire employers to hire workers from out of state, in Vermont and Maine, to complete projects. Harrison Kanzler, executive director of the Littleton-based Affordable Housing Education and Development nonprofit, spoke at a North Country housing conference earlier this month, telling the audience he can’t find enough local contractors in the area for home construction, and they have to pay a premium for these out-of-staters. These extra costs can become barriers to adding housing to the state, where it’s sorely needed.

“We have to pay for their travel, we have to pay for their lodging,” Kanzler said. “We have to pay to pull them away from what is already a pretty robust market in which they work right in their backyard to come do that work up here.”

Federal and state leaders are currently trying to address the problem, with programs aimed at training young students and career-changers in careers facing a drought of skilled workers. Some careers in plumbing or electrical work may already be known options to job seekers, but many people haven’t been exposed to potential careers in work, like infrastructure project management or blacksmithing .

Steve Turner, CEO of Bring Back The Trades, told the audience at this fall’s New Hampshire Housing Conference that schools need to expose students to trades like they used to with autobody shop and wood working classes. However, he also said employers need to start taking a chance on young or career-changing workers who don’t have a lot of training.

“The employers have to look at this as a long-term fix,” Turner said. “It took us a long time to get here as far as this deficit. [The solution’s] not going to happen overnight.”