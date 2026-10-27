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State investigating two suspicious deaths and injured child in Manchester home

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published October 27, 2026 at 12:49 PM EDT
Police are investigating two deaths at a home on Wheelock Street in Manchester, NH, on Oct. 27, 2026. An 8-year-old was found injured at the residence. (NHPR file photo)
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Police are investigating two deaths at a home on Wheelock Street in Manchester, NH, on Oct. 27, 2026. An 8-year-old was found injured at the residence. (NHPR file photo)

Police are investigating the deaths of two adults at a home in Manchester, where an 8-year-old boy was found suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

The injured child was taken to the hospital for treatment and reported to be in stable condition.

In a joint statement, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr described the deaths as “suspicious,” and said they followed a report of a domestic dispute at a home on Wheelock Street.

Police arrived to find the man and woman deceased, and the child alive but injured.

They said additional information would be released as it becomes available, and pending the results of autopsies.

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Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
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