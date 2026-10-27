State investigating two suspicious deaths and injured child in Manchester home

Police are investigating the deaths of two adults at a home in Manchester, where an 8-year-old boy was found suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

The injured child was taken to the hospital for treatment and reported to be in stable condition.

In a joint statement, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr described the deaths as “suspicious,” and said they followed a report of a domestic dispute at a home on Wheelock Street.

Police arrived to find the man and woman deceased, and the child alive but injured.

They said additional information would be released as it becomes available, and pending the results of autopsies.