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Great Bay oysters rebound as farmers push to expand floating farms

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published October 27, 2026 at 12:34 PM EDT
Aidan and Kit Gallagher check equipment at Little Bay Beauties oyster farm, owned by Kit Gallagher, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026.
1 of 3  — Great Bay oystering Seacoast Online photo via GSNC 2026
Aidan and Kit Gallagher check equipment at Little Bay Beauties oyster farm, owned by Kit Gallagher, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026.
Ian Lenahan / Portsmouth Herald / Granite State News Collaborative
Kit Gallagher (right) operates Little Bay Beauties oyster farm. He is pictured with his brother, Aidan Gallagher, working at the farm on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026. (Portsmouth Herald photo)
2 of 3  — Great Bay oystering 2026 Portsmouth Herald photo via GSNC 2026
Kit Gallagher (right) operates Little Bay Beauties oyster farm. He is pictured with his brother, Aidan Gallagher, working at the farm on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026. (Portsmouth Herald photo)
Ian Lenahan / Portsmouth Herald / Granite State News Collaborative
Melissa Paly, the Conservation Law Foundation's Great Bay-Piscataqua waterkeeper, points to commercial oyster farms in Little Bay within the Great Bay estuary on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026. (Portsmouth Herald photo)
3 of 3  — Great Bay Melissa Paly - Portsmouth Herald photo via GSNC 2026
Melissa Paly, the Conservation Law Foundation's Great Bay-Piscataqua waterkeeper, points to commercial oyster farms in Little Bay within the Great Bay estuary on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026. (Portsmouth Herald photo)
Ian Lenahan / Portsmouth Herald / NHPR

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Cormorants glide across the Great Bay tidal estuary, skimming the surface of the water. Peak foliage is visible in the abutting communities along the coastline, a backdrop serving as Kit Gallagher’s everyday office.

The owner of Little Bay Beauties, Gallagher spends his days managing the estuary’s only floating gear oyster farm, with hopes of expanding in the near future. The business, founded in 2018, is among the oyster harvesting operations scattered throughout Little Bay.

The floating equipment has helped Gallagher increase his production and sell approximately 500,000 oysters a year, a fivefold increase from years past. Little Bay Beauties has an application before New Hampshire Fish and Game, the regulatory body for oyster farming, to add another four-and-a-half acres to his business.

Gallagher, a Hampton resident, and Little Bay’s other farm owners not only make a living growing oysters, but by selling them to researchers to help repopulate reefs in the estuary. That work is part of a yearslong natural restoration cause headed by The Nature Conservancy, an environmental nonprofit, scientists from the University of New Hampshire and other partners to revive the oyster population.

Read more of this story at Seacoastonline.

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Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
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