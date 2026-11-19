This story was originally produced by the Valley News. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

As Newport police continue to investigate alleged prostitution and human trafficking at a spa on John Stark Highway, the whereabouts of the woman police say operated the business remain unknown.

A search warrant affidavit filed by the Newport Police Department and obtained by the Valley News alleges that the business is tied to organized crime in New York City.

Harmony Wellness Spa is located at the northernmost end of a strip mall on John Stark Highway with numerous businesses, including a laundromat, nail salon and the New Hampshire Public Defender’s Office for Sullivan County.

On Tuesday, the massage parlor was locked and dark inside, save for an LED “SPA” sign in the window, glowing just above a notice from the fire department prohibiting occupancy.

“The business has the tokens of an illicit operation, being there is no state licenses associated with the lease holder, and they have not sought the necessary permitting from the town,” Newport Police Sgt. Alexander Marvin stated in the application for a search warrant.

During the Newport Police Department’s investigation, with assistance from Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputies and federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations, surveillance and in-person visits showed young women working at the business with no identifiable mode of transportation, Marvin wrote in the search warrant application.

“Online investigation shows that the business is openly advertising prostitution, which includes a menu of the girls available,” he alleged.

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A traffic stop conducted by a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office detective of a man leaving the spa confirmed that he had paid cash for acts constituting prostitution as defined by state law, according to the affidavit.

The investigation began Sept. 9, after the New Hampshire Information and Analysis Center received a tip.

The tipster, according to the search warrant application, went to Harmony Wellness Spa for a massage and found it unusual because the establishment accepted only cash and the workers seemed unsure what they were doing. After their massage, the tipster reported that they started receiving spam calls.

After learning this, Newport Police Chief Stephen Lee and Patrol Lt. Jeremee Burdick followed up in person with the business.

“Upon entering, they were met by two females of Asian descent who claimed they were just ‘cleaning’ and denied that anyone was conducting massages,” the search warrant application stated. “There was a significant language barrier and the officers had to use AI translation to communicate.”

The women were unwilling to provide information and for most of their interaction with law enforcement, “they were on the phone with a third party … who seemed to be offering them instructions,” Marvin stated.

A couple of days later, Marvin added, the business closed for just over a week. According to the New Hampshire Secretary of State business-lookup website, Harmony Wellness Spa LLC was formed in May and the holder of the LLC is listed as Jiang Xiu Yu, the 50-year-old woman police are now actively trying to arrest.

Police obtained a warrant for Yu’s arrest in September. She faces one count of permitting a place to be used for prostitution and related offenses, according to the Newport Police Department.

The number associated with Yu on the Secretary of State website has a New York City area code.

“I am aware that many of these businesses are tied to organized crime out of Flushing, New York, which is a hotbed for human trafficking related activity, especially when it comes to illicit massage parlors,” according to Marvin.

The search warrant application stated that an email address associated with Yu was connected to multiple massage parlors throughout New England and one in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Police later learned from the strip mall’s property management company that 55-year-old Hua Li Wang was the original leaseholder and provided a Chinese passport when applying for the lease.

On the lease application, she stated that Harmony Wellness Spa was an already-established business of six years with a New Jersey address.

According to the New Jersey Secretary of State website, no such business exists.

In August, Wang removed her name from the lease and signed it over to Yu, who also supplied a Chinese passport. Wang has since returned to China, police confirmed with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Per Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Yu is in the United States illegally, as she has overstayed a visa,” Marvin stated.

Efforts to reach the Department of Homeland Security were unsuccessful.

Subsequent investigation by police suggested that Wang is affiliated with “Chinese organized crime,” according to the search warrant application.

Neither Wang nor Yu had any licenses or certifications for massage therapy, according to the affidavit.

Harmony Wellness Spa, police discovered, was listed on numerous websites associated with prostitution, the search warrant application stated.

Advertisements include photos of “young Asian females in skimpy clothing,” Marvin said.

The phone number in the posts differs by one digit from the number in the business’ Google ads, which list an address of “John Stark, Newport, New Hampshire.”

Advertisements on the websites date back to August, and one is as recent as the day Marvin filed the affidavit in support of the search warrant, Sept. 21.

As part of the investigation, Marvin covertly texted a phone number advertised on the illicit websites and was told the room rate at Harmony Wellness Spa was $50 for 30 minutes or $70 for one hour, cash only.

He was given the address of the John Stark Highway strip mall.

From there, police surveilled the business, suspecting that “the workers were sleeping inside of the business, or they were being picked up and dropped off by someone, which would be more consistent with human trafficking, than a legitimate business,” according to Marvin.

Police also conducted traffic stops of men after they left the business.

One man, from Connecticut, showed police messages from a phone number he texted to set up the appointment at Harmony Wellness Spa, the same number police found on the online prostitution websites.

Another man, from New Hampshire, admitted that he paid $50 in cash for a sex act and estimated that he had been inside the building for around 30 minutes, claiming this was the first time he had visited Harmony Wellness Spa.

Neither man was arrested, according to Marvin’s affidavit.

“I have probable cause to believe that Harmony Wellness Spa … contains evidence of the crime of prostitution and trafficking in persons,” Marvin concluded in the search warrant application.

Sullivan Superior Court Judge Lisa English signed the search warrant for Harmony Wellness Spa on Sept. 23.

The inventory of property seized by law enforcement the following day included roughly $800 in cash, “3 bags misc. pills,” two iPhones, paperwork, “hair” and a “license (fake),” according to the search warrant return.

Marvin’s affidavit further stated that “I have probable cause to believe that Jiang Xiu Yu … committed the offense of prostitution and related offenses.”

In an email to the Valley News, Lee said police have yet to locate Yu.

“She is still wanted, and her whereabouts are unknown,” Lee said. “The case remains open at this time.”