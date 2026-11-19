This story was originally produced by the Valley News. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The newly renovated Sullivan County Health Care in Unity offers many new features and amenities.

The hallways are wide and clear of equipment. Each floor has a family room and seating areas near windows, with lounge chairs where visitors and residents can socialize. The dining rooms can also be used for a variety of activities. On the first floor are a hair salon and barbershop, and the now semi-private rooms for residents.

But perhaps the most noticeable feature throughout the nursing home is the lighting.

From the natural light flooding the Great Room at the entrance with its post-and-beam elements, to the large windows in the dining room and activity rooms, the lighting has a purpose beyond function.

“It was to have a building that feels like home, brings the outdoors in and lifts the daily mood of residents and staff alike,” said Mary Bourque, the county’s director of facilities and operations, at a ribbon-cutting Saturday to celebrate completion of the four-year, $75 million addition and renovation. “It is beautiful and functional.”

County officials, nursing staff and residents, along with several state representatives and community members, gathered to mark a new chapter in the 156-bed facility and the culmination of a 10-year effort that looked at times like it might never happen.

“This building is your home and today is your day to celebrate with us,” Bourque said to the residents who endured many disruptions in their daily lives during the construction project.

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Speaking at the ribbon-cutting event in the Great Room of an 80,000-square-foot addition, Bourque recounted the 10 years from conception to finished product and all the ups and downs and redesigns along the way.

From the decision to demolish the 1931 Sanders building because it would cost more to renovate than to build new, to building and healthcare regulations that changed twice during the initial design, the challenges never seemed to stop.

“Each time [codes and regulations changed] it raised the bar from what this building had to be,” Bourque said.

Then COVID hit, and prices escalated faster than they had in a generation, she said. But through all the initial obstacles, Bourque said everyone pulled together and, with approval of the final funding piece in late 2022, construction began.

The result, Bourque said, was the addition, a full renovation of an existing building (Stearns) and a “refresh” of another building (MacConnell).

“This is now a facility to meet today’s standard of care and to serve Sullivan County for more than the next 50 years,” Bourque said.

Sullivan County commissioners Joe Osgood and Bennie Nelson spotlighted efforts by those they said were critical to the project’s success.

Osgood credited Bourque with being the “glue” that held the project together.

“She drove the project forward at a high pace,” said Osgood, first elected in 2020. “When I joined, the project had started [with a design] and it wasn’t a race, but a marathon. She guided that marathon perfectly. She got this thing done.”

Nelson credited Vanessa Perron, whose mother was a resident at the nursing home until her death in May 2022.

“She was a catalyst,” Nelson said, explaining that Perron, through persistence, persuaded then-Gov. Chris Sununu to pledge $25 million toward the project and to visit the nursing home.

Standing inside the Great Room, as others began tours of the facility, Perron, who owns a hairdressing salon in Lebanon, said she got involved during COVID lockdown.

“I started going to commissioner meetings and complaining, which then turned into them telling me the people you really need to talk to is the delegation,” Perron said. “They were in control as to why the project wasn’t moving forward.”

The delegation, made up of the county’s state representatives, voted down a proposed $49 million renovation in 2021.

“I just kept pushing the delegation, writing not very friendly emails,” Perron said.

At an April 2022 Rotary meeting in Charlestown that Perron attended, she said Sununu said nursing home improvements were the biggest need in the state and announced a $25 million capital reserve fund to aid improvements.

Perron said she later sent Sununu a message, telling him Sullivan County “needed” $25 million.

She said she received a Facebook message back.

“He said that would be unprecedented to give any one project $25 million and I said well, you need to make it precedent,” Perron recalled. Sununu could not be reached for comment.

The state later set up a $50 million fund using federal pandemic relief money, and Sullivan County was told in October 2022 it would receive half. Two months earlier, the delegation approved a project estimated to cost no more than $63 million, only to be told in November by Harvey Construction that the maximum price had climbed to $75 million because COVID’s impact resulted in a continual increase in construction costs. The delegation had to meet quickly and vote for an additional $9 million in borrowing, covering the rest of the $12 million increase with county reserves, to lock in the final price.

“Every time the phone rang it was another $5 million,” said Rep. Steve Smith, R-Charlestown, chairman of the county delegation.

In the end, the funding came from a $35 million bond, $25.2 million from the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, $7 million from the county’s American Rescue Plan, $5 million from the county’s capital reserve and $2 million from the federal government secured by U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

To thank Perron, the county wanted to put something in the facility with her name on it.

“I said, ‘You are not using my name. Use my mother’s,’” Perron said, becoming emotional talking about how her mother put her through hairdressing school and was her “biggest cheerleader.”

The hair salon and barbershop is named Rainey Day, for Perron’s mother, Lorraine “Rainey” Varnese, and includes a tribute to Perron for her “tireless advocacy” in support of the renovation and addition.

Among the biggest changes are the rooms. Before, there was one window and only a curtain separating two beds, with a shower down the hall. Now, each room is semi-private with a three-quarter-length wall between residents. There is a walk-in shower and bathroom in each room, a television and a window view for each resident as well. The facility has a staff gym and locker room, and rehabilitation rooms for residents and the county’s licensed nursing assistant training program. The walls are no longer white; each floor has a different color.

Smith said there was never any doubt something had to be done for the simple reason: “One measure of a society is how you care for the elderly.

“We were going to do it but had no idea how,” he said.

Smith credited the county manager and staff for finding “other people’s money” to lower the burden on taxpayers.

“Yes, it is a burden, but you don’t not do it,” Smith said. “That was the thinking that carried me through this project.”

Smith praised the residents for dealing so well with having their lives “flipped upside down” and the staff who had a lot of daily pressure in addition to explaining things to the residents.

“The load the staff here carried was incredible,” he said, asking for applause for the effort.

Matt Lagos, the nursing home administrator, said the key to the success of the project was residents and staff being able to “go with the flow” to keep the nursing home operating and meeting all the demands of the residents.

“It was absolutely remarkable,” Lagos said. “To the staff, I cannot tell you how grateful I am for this team. The planning, the coordination and everything else. They took it all in stride.”

“We love our residents and we are going to be here another 100 years,” Lagos said.

Bourque also presented the county’s Community Partnership Award to the project’s architect, Warren Street Architects, and its construction company, Harvey Construction.