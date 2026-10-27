A sure sign of fall in NH: Campaign signs everywhere. Here's what's allowed.

The New Hampshire landscape undergoes a transformation this time of year. Yes, it’s the season when fall foliage bursts into color. But it’s also when thousands of campaign signs blossom along our roads.

But what does state law say about campaign signs, where they can and cannot be placed, and how long they can remain on display? That’s a subject Rep. Ross Berry is well-versed in. He’s chairman of the House Election Law Committee, and he spends a lot of time thinking about a topic that vexes some Granite Staters as much as Massachusetts drivers.

Sign placement is a common complaint every election. And, Berry suggests, there’s bipartisan agita with this subject. With that in mind, here’s a rundown of what’s allowed in New Hampshire:

Where can signs be placed?

Per state law , “Political advertising may be placed within state-owned rights-of-way as long as the advertising does not obstruct the safe flow of traffic and the advertising is placed with the consent of the owner of the land over which the right-of-way passes.”

So, in short, political signs can go along certain public roads, as long as they don’t pose a safety hazard for drivers or the traveling public.

Further: “No political advertising shall be placed on or affixed to any public property including highway rights-of-way or private property without the owner’s consent.”

Worth underscoring: Signs may be placed on private property only with the permission of the property owner.

Where can’t signs go?

It’s illegal to place signs on utility poles or affixed in any way to highway signs.

Political signs are prohibited on interstate and turnpike highways, including entrance and exit ramps.

Who can remove signs?

What the law says: “No person shall remove, deface, or knowingly destroy any political advertising which is placed on or affixed to public property or any private property except for removal by the owner of the property, persons authorized by the owner of the property, or a law enforcement officer removing improper advertising.”

State and local highway and maintenance crews can remove signs that create a traffic hazard or interfere with the safe flow of traffic, including intersections, roundabouts and traffic circles, according to the state Department of Transportation .

Law enforcement officers may also remove improperly placed signs, and those that create a safety issue.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Signs of the times, in Stratham.

What happens to signs that are removed?

Any campaign signs removed by authorized personnel are to be kept until one week after the election so campaigns or political committees can retrieve them. Signs removed by DOT are taken to local patrol headquarters, and then they’re discarded after a week.

What happens after the election?

Candidates must remove all of their political signs no later than the second Friday following the election. This year, that’s Nov. 13.

Who enforces all this?

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office enforces the state’s election laws. Any voter or candidate can make a complaint to the attorney general.

There is a civil penalty of up to $1,000 per violation for “removing, defacing, or destroying political advertising on private property, according to the Election Law bureau of the Attorney General’s office.

See the Election Law Unit and their FAQ for more on where political signs can be posted, as well as information on disclaimers (such as the name of the person or group responsible for the advertising) and how to file a complaint.

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