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‘Come together as a family’: Latino Vibe festival brings food, music, and heritage to Manchester

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published September 14, 2026 at 9:21 AM EDT
Hundreds of people gather at Veteran's Park in Manchester for the city's first Latino Vibe festival.
1 of 7  — 9.12.26 - Latino Vibe - Dance.jpg
Hundreds of people gather at Veteran's Park in Manchester for the city's first Latino Vibe festival.
Lau Guzmán / NHPR
Hundreds of people gather at Veteran's Park in Manchester for the city's first Latino Vibe festival.
2 of 7  — 9.12.26 - Latino Vibe - Domnio.jpg
Hundreds of people gather at Veteran's Park in Manchester for the city's first Latino Vibe festival.
Lau Guzmán / NHPR
Hundreds of people gather at Veteran's Park in Manchester for the city's first Latino Vibe festival.
3 of 7  — 9.12.26 - Latino Vibe - Boricua.JPG
Hundreds of people gather at Veteran's Park in Manchester for the city's first Latino Vibe festival.
Lau Guzmán / NHPR
Hundreds of people gather at Veteran's Park in Manchester for the city's first Latino Vibe festival.
4 of 7  — 9.12.26 - Latino Vibe - Wide.JPG
Hundreds of people gather at Veteran's Park in Manchester for the city's first Latino Vibe festival.
Lau Guzmán / NHPR
Hundreds of people gather at Veteran's Park in Manchester for the city's first Latino Vibe festival.
5 of 7  — 9.12.26 - Latino Vibe - Mexican American.jpg
Hundreds of people gather at Veteran's Park in Manchester for the city's first Latino Vibe festival.
Lau Guzmán / NHPR
Hundreds of people gather at Veteran's Park in Manchester for the city's first Latino Vibe festival.
6 of 7  — 9.12.26 - Latino Vibe - Cape 2.jpg
Hundreds of people gather at Veteran's Park in Manchester for the city's first Latino Vibe festival.
Lau Guzmán / NHPR
Hundreds of people gather at Veteran's Park in Manchester for the city's first Latino Vibe festival.
7 of 7  — 9.12.26 - Latino Vibe - singer.JPG
Hundreds of people gather at Veteran's Park in Manchester for the city's first Latino Vibe festival.
Lau Guzmán / NHPR

Hundreds of people gathered in Veterans Park in Manchester over the weekend to celebrate the city’s first-ever Latino Vibe Festival. Attendees lined up to enjoy food from across Latin America, including tacos, empanadas, pasteles, piña coladas and pinchos.

Alex Medina and Ty Ross work at Bravo restaurant in downtown Manchester. They decided to serve a mix of cultures, including a Nuyorican staple – the classic hot dog.

Alex Medina (left) and Ty Ross (right) pose for a portrait at their stand at the first Latino Vibe festival in Manchester on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026-
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Alex Medina (left) and Ty Ross (right) pose for a portrait at their stand at the first Latino Vibe festival in Manchester on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026-

“As soon as we found out that they were doing the festival, I quickly jumped on,” Medina said. “I was like, ‘Hey, I want to participate. I want to be part of that.’ It's my culture also, so it’s something that I'm proud to bring into the restaurant and to show off what we can do.”

For others, like Manchester high school student Mariana Hernández, the festival was a chance to celebrate her heritage.

Mariana Hernández proudly shows off her Puerto Rican heritage at the first Latino Vibe festival in Manchester on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR News
Mariana Hernández proudly shows off her Puerto Rican heritage at the first Latino Vibe festival in Manchester on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026.

“I'm so happy to see everyone come together as a family. It really brings me so much joy,” she said. “To see everyone here come together, it makes me feel like everything's becoming better.”

After a full day of food, music, dancing and community, organizers say they hope to repeat the event next year.
Tags
NH News NH ImmigrationLatinosManchester, NHlatin food
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán
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