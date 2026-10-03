© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR’s Leadership Circle and help protect trustworthy journalism in New Hampshire.
Outside/In

Outside/In: Decoding nature’s symphony

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Patrick McNameeKing,
Outside/In
Published October 3, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT

In 1985, electronic music pioneer Bernie Krause was asked to step in to help save a stranded humpback whale. Krause was known back then for being an evangelist of Moog synthesizers, not a whale whisperer.

But from that moment he would go on to become a foundational scientist in the new field of ecoacoustics, or soundscape ecology.

In this episode, producer Patrick McNameeKing talks to three scientists from the growing field of ecoacoustics.

From saving Humphrey the humpback whale, to eavesdropping on frogs, they share what ecoacoustics tells us about the biodiversity of our world, and why they still have hope.

Featuring Bernie Krause, Brian Pijanowski, and Ximena Bernal.

Produced by Patrick McNameeKing. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.
Tags
Environment whalesongFrogsnatural science
Patrick McNameeKing
Patrick McNameeKing currently hosts Weekend Edition on NHPR, where he also produces local segments.
See stories by Patrick McNameeKing
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.