NH families sue Trump administration over Medicaid ban on transgender health care

Four low-income New Hampshire families are suing the Trump administration over a change in Medicaid rules that will block gender-affirming care for minors, set to take effect this month.

The change would bar Medicaid payments for medical care for transgender youth, such as puberty-blocking medication and hormone therapy.

Chris Erchull, senior staff attorney at GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, one of the groups representing the suing families, said his clients — all teenage transgender girls — use the services that would no longer be permitted under the Medicaid change.

“They rely on having access to medication and medical treatment that will keep them healthy and keep them able to thrive in their lives, at school, at home, and everywhere else,” Erchull said.

The ban on Medicaid coverage would apply even in cases where a patient’s doctor determined that such care is medically necessary.

“For some young transgender teenagers, the inability to access medical care means, in a way, that you're forced to develop secondary sex characteristics associated with being male,” Erchull said. “That would be extremely harmful to their perception of their self, and it would force others to recognize them in a different way.”

The lawsuit argues that the ban goes against Medicaid’s own rules and that the Trump administration lacks the authority to make such a change, nor has any president been granted the power to change what's covered under Medicaid.

Shannon Minter, legal director of the National Center for LGBTQ Rights, another of the legal groups joining the case, said the Trump administration is purposely targeting transgender people.

“It sets a very dangerous precedent,” Minter said. “So even if people don't particularly care about transgender young people or these families, everyone should care about setting a precedent that could be used against any disfavored group by any future administration.”

Minter said the decision to remove the benefits came as a shock to the families involved in the case.

“The thought that your child is receiving care that they need and it's benefiting them, helping them, and that you're going to have that taken away is obviously like hard to think of anything that would be more distressing to parents,” Minter said.

Minter said the names of the plaintiffs in the case haven’t been made public as some may live in small communities and want to maintain privacy.

A lawsuit co-led with 22 state attorneys general is also challenging the Medicaid rule on services for transgender youth, but it doesn’t ask for any emergency relief of the ban. It is pending in federal district court in Massachusetts.

Minter said some states have provided alternative funding to cover the banned services, anticipating the Trump administration’s decision to block Medicaid coverage.