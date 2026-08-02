© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.
Science
Cosmically Curious

No telescope needed: How to catch the Perseid meteors this August

By Patrick McNameeKing,
Nicole Gugliucci
Published August 2, 2026 at 9:00 PM EDT
Meteors from the Perseids Meteor Shower streak across a partly cloudy sky above Inyo National Forest in Bishop, California, in 2024.
https://science.nasa.gov/solar-system/meteors-meteorites/perseids/
Meteors from the Perseids Meteor Shower streak across a partly cloudy sky above Inyo National Forest in Bishop, California, in 2024.

If you love stargazing, clear your calendar for mid-August. The Perseid meteor shower is set to reach its annual peak — and this year promises to put on an exceptional show.

What are the Perseids?

A meteor shower occurs when Earth passes through a cloud of space debris left along our orbital path around the sun. As Earth plows into these tiny particles, they burn up in our atmosphere, producing bright streaks across the night sky.

Why this year is extra special

This year's peak aligns with a new moon, providing ideal viewing conditions. Without moonlight washing out the night sky, dark conditions will make even faint meteors easily visible.

Viewing tips

  • When to look: While early evening skywatchers may catch a few bright meteors, the shower peaks during the pre-dawn, early morning hours. Set an early alarm for maximum frequency.
  • Skip the telescope: A telescope or binoculars narrows your field of view, making it harder to catch fast-moving meteors. You want to see as much open sky as possible.
  • Pack light: All you really need is a comfortable lawn chair, a dark spot away from city lights, and a little patience.

Have a question about the night sky? Let us know! Email cosmic@nhpr.org.

You've got plans! Sign up for our weekly newsletter on what to do in NH.

* indicates required

Cosmically Curious
Patrick McNameeKing
Patrick McNameeKing currently hosts Weekend Edition on NHPR, where he also produces local segments.
See stories by Patrick McNameeKing
Nicole Gugliucci
Nicole Gugliucci is an associate professor of Physics at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire.
See stories by Nicole Gugliucci
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.