No telescope needed: How to catch the Perseid meteors this August

If you love stargazing, clear your calendar for mid-August. The Perseid meteor shower is set to reach its annual peak — and this year promises to put on an exceptional show.

What are the Perseids?

A meteor shower occurs when Earth passes through a cloud of space debris left along our orbital path around the sun. As Earth plows into these tiny particles, they burn up in our atmosphere, producing bright streaks across the night sky.

Why this year is extra special

This year's peak aligns with a new moon, providing ideal viewing conditions. Without moonlight washing out the night sky, dark conditions will make even faint meteors easily visible.

Viewing tips

When to look: While early evening skywatchers may catch a few bright meteors, the shower peaks during the pre-dawn, early morning hours. Set an early alarm for maximum frequency.

While early evening skywatchers may catch a few bright meteors, the shower peaks during the pre-dawn, early morning hours. Set an early alarm for maximum frequency. Skip the telescope: A telescope or binoculars narrows your field of view, making it harder to catch fast-moving meteors. You want to see as much open sky as possible.

A telescope or binoculars narrows your field of view, making it harder to catch fast-moving meteors. You want to see as much open sky as possible. Pack light: All you really need is a comfortable lawn chair, a dark spot away from city lights, and a little patience.

Have a question about the night sky? Let us know! Email cosmic@nhpr.org.