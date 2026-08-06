Your weekend in NH: Monster trucks, mind readers and movies under the stars
Plus, test your knowledge at Wonder Woman bingo or roller skate your heart out at an ‘80s themed night.
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Lakes Region
- The Goonies starts at dusk on Friday, Aug. 7, on Abenaki Hill in Wolfeboro. Enjoy “Food Truck Friday” while you watch the 1985 film. More details. (Free)
- Transforming the Beautiful Game: The Clyde Best Story at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, at The Flying Monkey in Plymouth. This documentary tells the story of a Bermudian soccer pioneer who became one of the sport's first Black stars. A discussion with New Hampshire filmmaker Dan Egan follows the screening. More details. (Tickets are $25)
- Belmont Old Home Day begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8. The theme for this year’s celebrations is “Stars, Stripes & Summer Nights.” Festivities include a pancake breakfast, 10-mile road race, parade, and fireworks. More details. (Free)
Merrimack Valley
- Super Mario Galaxy Movie begins at dusk on Friday, Aug. 7, at Tower Hill Church in Auburn. You are invited to arrive at 7:30 p.m., with the movie expected to begin at 8:20 p.m. Remember to bring your own chairs or blanket. More details. (Free)
- 2x Monster Trucks Live on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Hopkinton Fairgrounds in Contoocook. Organizers describe “an action-packed show of racing wheelies, freestyle, car crushing…and more.” There will be opportunities to take a ride in a truck and to meet the drivers. More details. ($28.50 for adults, $18.50 for kids)
Monadnock Region
- Night Market from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, in downtown Peterborough. Special features include performances from The Flying Gravity Circus and The Peterborough Players. There will also be more than 70 vendors selling food and goods. More details. (Free)
- Wonder Women Bingo from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, at Chase’s Mill in Alstead. This Bingo game is hosted by Sharon Spaulding, author of Women Make History: Fifty-Three Stories of Courage, Strength & Resilience. More details. (Free)
North Country
- Forensic Science Camp from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, at The Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia. This workshop is open to ages 10 and up. More details. (Free, registration required)
- Great American Truck Jam on Friday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Lancaster Fairgrounds. The weekend includes opportunities to ride in one of the trucks. More details. (General admission for adults is $30, $10 for children)
- Bethlehem SummerFest on Saturday, Aug. 8 on Main Street. You can catch the parade starting at noon from Turner Street to Prospect Street. There will be food and art vendors, plus children’s activities available throughout town. More details. (Free)
Seacoast
- Newmarket’s Backyard Bash from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, at the Rec Center Complex. Highlights include a carnival alley for children, a young entrepreneur vendor area, a fireworks display, and games with cash prizes. More details. ($10 suggested donation per person)
- Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, through Sunday, Aug. 9, at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. Friday’s show will be ASL supported. More details. (Free, donations encouraged)
Southern Tier
- Manchester Music & Jazz Festival Block Party from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, on Hanover Street. Enjoy a free night of outdoor music with the Manchester Student Showcase featuring the Manchester student all-stars jazz ensemble. More details. (Free)
- The Modern Mindreaders at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, at the Derry Opera House. This is a family-friendly magic and mindreading show. More details. (General admission is $25)
- Skating Rainbow: An 80s Themed Night from 9 to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, at Remix Skate in Manchester. Celebrate the launch of Remix Skate’s new Little Free Library in partnership with the Bookery Manchester with a night of ‘80s music, a cereal bar, and a prize for best dressed. More details. ($20 admission, includes skates)
Upper Valley
- Mamma Mia at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, at the Ben Mere Bandstand in Sunapee Harbor. Bring along your own snacks and chairs for this movie under the stars. More details. (Free)
- Nexus Music and Arts Festival from Friday, Aug. 7, through Sunday, Aug. 9, at the Lebanon Opera House. A silent disco is one highlight to expect during the festival. More details. (Free)
- Stargazing Party at Mountain View Farm from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, at Mountain View Farm in Orford. Expect a night of stargazing led by a local science educator. A heads up: Organizers say you’ll need to bring blankets or chairs, as well as a flashlight or headlamp, “which are necessary to find your way when leaving the event.” More details. (Free, registration required)
- Fairy Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, at John Hay Estate at The Fells in Newbury. Celebrate all things fairies with face painting, a tea party, and fairy habitat construction. More details. (Admission ranges from $5 to 10 for members, $10 to $20 for non-members. Kids 5 and under are free)