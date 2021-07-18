-
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 26 de julio.También puedes escuchar haciendo click en el audio.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para nuestras grabaciones. Tenlo en cuenta si ves algunas anotaciones diferentes.
A continuación, lee y escucha las noticias del viernes 16 de julio. También puedes escuchar haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
New Hampshire’s Council on Housing Stability has two big goals for its strategic plan: Increase available housing by 13,500 units by 2024 and ensure that…
The nonprofit organization Waypoint recently announced its plans to transform a building in Rochester into a drop-in center for youth experiencing housing…
As activists, residents and police met at a homeless encampment known as The Bucket in Manchester this week, most residents left by Tuesday as the city…
People experiencing homelessness, police, activists and city officials met at an encampment in Manchester on Tuesday. A cleaning crew brought in by the…
Advocates say now is the time to pursue lasting solutions for youth homelessness, a growing problem that may soon become unmanageable. That's according to…
New Hampshire will move forward with its yearly count of individuals experiencing homeless on Wednesday. Each year, communities across the country use one…
The city of Manchester plans on hiring someone to direct the city’s homelessness initiatives. Earlier this week, the Board of Aldermen approved using…
Each year, usually on or around the Winter Solstice, advocates in New Hampshire and across the country gather to observe Homeless Persons' Memorial Day.…