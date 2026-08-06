EPA takes initial steps to approve end of NH vehicle inspection program

Federal regulators formally proposed to approve New Hampshire’s rollback of its vehicle inspection program on Thursday, triggering the start of a public comment period.

The Environmental Protection Agency has previously signaled its intention to approve the request, which New Hampshire formally submitted in December.

For motorists, the announcement this week doesn’t change the current landscape: there is no mandate to get a vehicle inspected at the moment, and no enforcement by local or state police to have an inspection sticker.

“EPA is committed to working collaboratively with states to reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens while maintaining strong environmental protections and following our statutory obligations,” Lee Zeldin, the EPA’s administrator, said in a statement.

Last year’s state budget included a provision ending the mandate that all vehicles have an annual safety and emissions inspection. Police stopped enforcement of the program in February, even though the federal government had not yet formally approved the termination of inspections.

The move was backed by Republicans in New Hampshire who viewed it as a win for personal liberties, but faced opposition by mechanics and auto dealers. Since the end of inspections took effect, there have been two separate lawsuits filed seeking to reinstate the inspection program.

At issue in the cases is whether the state remains in compliance with the federal Clean Air Act if it doesn’t require emissions inspections, and whether New Hampshire could unilaterally end the inspection program without first seeking the federal government’s permission.

The EPA has said it would attempt to speed up the typical 18-month process to review requests from states. In addition to accepting public comments on New Hampshire’s request, the federal government will also hold a public hearing, though no date has yet been set. An EPA spokesperson said the government intends to issue a final decision by the end of the year.

Motorists are still required to operate vehicles with basic safety features in place, and could face fines for driving with bald tires or cracked windshields.