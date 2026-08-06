© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
YOUR UNWANTED VEHICLE KEEPS NHPR MOVING! DONATE THE CAR, TRUCK, BOAT, ATV, ETC. YOU NO LONGER NEED AND FUEL LOCAL NEWS. 🚗

EPA takes initial steps to approve end of NH vehicle inspection program

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published August 6, 2026 at 5:26 PM EDT
A mechanic works on a vehicle at Weed Family Automotive, a service shop in Concord.
Elena Eberwein
/
NHPR
A mechanic works on a vehicle at Weed Family Automotive, a service shop in Concord.

Federal regulators formally proposed to approve New Hampshire’s rollback of its vehicle inspection program on Thursday, triggering the start of a public comment period.

The Environmental Protection Agency has previously signaled its intention to approve the request, which New Hampshire formally submitted in December.

For motorists, the announcement this week doesn’t change the current landscape: there is no mandate to get a vehicle inspected at the moment, and no enforcement by local or state police to have an inspection sticker.

“EPA is committed to working collaboratively with states to reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens while maintaining strong environmental protections and following our statutory obligations,” Lee Zeldin, the EPA’s administrator, said in a statement.

Last year’s state budget included a provision ending the mandate that all vehicles have an annual safety and emissions inspection. Police stopped enforcement of the program in February, even though the federal government had not yet formally approved the termination of inspections.

Related stories

The move was backed by Republicans in New Hampshire who viewed it as a win for personal liberties, but faced opposition by mechanics and auto dealers. Since the end of inspections took effect, there have been two separate lawsuits filed seeking to reinstate the inspection program.

At issue in the cases is whether the state remains in compliance with the federal Clean Air Act if it doesn’t require emissions inspections, and whether New Hampshire could unilaterally end the inspection program without first seeking the federal government’s permission.

The EPA has said it would attempt to speed up the typical 18-month process to review requests from states. In addition to accepting public comments on New Hampshire’s request, the federal government will also hold a public hearing, though no date has yet been set. An EPA spokesperson said the government intends to issue a final decision by the end of the year.

Motorists are still required to operate vehicles with basic safety features in place, and could face fines for driving with bald tires or cracked windshields.

More top stories

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News New England News Collaborativedepartment of motor vehiclesCar InspectionsEPA
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.