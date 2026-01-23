How to keep warm and stay safe as NH braces for extreme cold

Lee esta noticia en español.

Temperatures in some parts of New Hampshire may stay in double digits below zero on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. There is a winter storm watch in effect for Sunday into Monday, with over twelve inches of snow accumulation in some places.

State officials are urging people to stay indoors as much as possible, and have an emergency plan in place.

How to stay safe and spot signs of hypothermia

During past periods of extreme cold, state officials have urged people to stay inside if at all possible and to prepare for potential power outages. They recommend keeping an emergency kit stocked with about three days' worth of supplies, including blankets, flashlights and extra batteries.

For those who are unable to find a safe place to stay inside, this guide from the National Health Care for the Homeless Council has tips on how to stay safe if you must be outdoors during extremely cold weather — though they strongly advise finding a safe indoor space if at all possible.

This guide from the CDC also includes advice on how to avoid, spot and treat hypothermia.

Learn more about how to stay safe in extreme cold using these tips from ReadyNH.gov. And here are some more practical tips for weathering a deep freeze in New Hampshire.

Where to find shelter

Melanie Haney leads East Coast Evolution Leadership, which oversees the Warming Center for Strafford County and a shelter in Manchester.

She said it’s important to check official sources, like the actual website or Facebook pages of organizations such as shelters, because she has seen search engine AI answers provide incorrect information about shelter hours or opening dates.

State health officials say anyone who needs shelter should call 2-1-1, or contact the non-emergency line at their local fire department.

The state also maintains a list of available emergency shelters and cold weather resources.

You can also try contacting your local welfare office, using the contact information listed here.

The Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter has been giving out cold weather kits to their clients during the daytime — they include gloves, warming wraps, hand warmers, socks, hats, coats and sleeping bags. They will have an overflow shelter at 35 Spring Street that will be open throughout the weekend.

Jane Goodman, who runs the organization, told NHPR that the pantry will be closed on Monday, but they will serve breakfast and dinner at the warming shelter that day.

The shelter at 39 Beech Street in Manchester is adding extra staff for the weekend. Taylor Clark, who works at the shelter, said they are looking for donations of hand and foot warmers.

In North Conway, the WayStation Cold Weather Emergency Shelter Program said it no longer has the funding to place people in hotels, but is still offering camping gear and gas cards to those in need.

Where to donate cold weather supplies

Waypoint, an organization that serves unhoused and at-risk youth, has information on how to donate needed supplies here.

The Upper Valley Haven, located in White River Junction, Vermont, has a wish list of needed food, toiletry and other items.

Hundred Nights Shelter in Keene is also looking for cold weather supplies, boots and other items.

How to heat your home safely

Heating equipment is a leading cause of fire in New Hampshire. But there are ways to minimize the threat.

New Hampshire’s fire marshal recommends keeping anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from heating equipment and turning portable heaters off before leaving the room or going to bed. They also urge people not to use an oven to heat their home and never use generators indoors. It’s also a good idea to check your fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they're working properly.

The National Weather Service recommends wrapping pipes with insulation and sealing windows to keep heat indoors. If your pipes are located in a cabinet, it helps to open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to reach the pipe. Keeping a slow stream of water running through your faucets can also help keep pipes from freezing.

When it comes to power outages, the type of snow matters. Unitil's Amanda Vicinanzo said, "It's really the heavy, wet snow and the ice that's on tree branches that can then fall on power lines and cause outages."

Vicinanzo said that dry, fluffy snow is expected this weekend.

"If we're looking at the current forecast with that dry snow," she said, "major outages shouldn't be an issue here."

The National Weather Service currently predicts heavy snow in the state on Sunday night into Monday morning, with accumulations over twelve inches in some places.

Public safety leaders remind people to also check on their supply of fuel oil and wood proactively, to avoid running out of supplies once extreme cold has already set in.

Here are more tips on how to winterize your home and prepare for cold weather, from the National Association of Realtors.

Don't forget about pets or other animals

Pet owners will also need to take extra precautions this weekend. Lauren Seymour, a veterinary technician in Hopkinton, said in an earlier conversation with NHPR that unless pets are acclimated to below-zero cold, they should only go outside to go to the bathroom.

"I would bring all pets inside," Seymour said. "Cats, for sure. Indoor-outdoor cats, I would try and keep them inside. There's not going to be a lot of warm places to go this weekend. And any outdoor rabbits or anything, I would absolutely bring inside."

Backyard chickens are another story. New Hampshire State Veterinarian Steve Crawford previously told NHPR that flocks should stay in their coops. Bringing birds indoors can pose risks to human health, he said.

Owners should make sure the birds have plenty of deep, dry bedding, walls and a roof to protect them from the wind. They should also have access to fresh water that isn’t frozen and calorie-rich food. Chickens will roost together for warmth, Crawford says.

Livestock owners should do the same: providing animals with enough bedding, food, water and wind protection for the extreme cold.

ASPCA and UNH Extension have more information on keeping animals safe in cold weather.

Stay safe on the road

AAA recommends the following during cold weather:

Keep your gas tanks at least half full to avoid a gas line freeze-up.

Pack blankets, gloves, hats.

Make sure your tires are properly inflated.

Make sure your exhaust pipe is not clogged with snow or ice.

Drive slowly.

Safety officials also urge drivers to beware of black ice. Roads may look clear, but they may still be slippery.

"You get much below 10 degrees and salt is somewhat ineffective," says Bill Boynton, spokesman for New Hampshire Department of Transportation DOT.

New Hampshire State Police also urge drivers to make sure windows are defrosted and clear. And be sure to clear snow and ice from the top of the vehicle. These are legal requirements, as part of the negligent driving statute known as Jessica's Law.

FEMA has a winter weather toolbox. They recommend keeping tabs on the latest forecast and having an extra emergency kit for the car. They also also warn against over-exertion if you’re in a situation that requires you to shovel snow, or push a vehicle out.

This was originally published in February 2023. We updated it with new information in January 2026.