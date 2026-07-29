‘Keep faith': Haitian immigrant grapples with uncertainty as protected status ends

The U.S. Supreme Court decision last month allowing the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status for people who fled from Haiti and Syria is creating fear and uncertainty around the country. Thousands of recipients face an unclear future as their status is expiring this week and the administration is likely to end the program soon.

As of March 2025, New Hampshire is home to 880 TPS recipients.

In New Hampshire, one man from Haiti is turning to faith, prayer and music. W., who asked NHPR to not use his name because of his now unclear immigration status, feels like he has to stay strong for his family.

“Sometimes, I’m stressed, but I’m still praying,” he said. “In church, we keep praying and keep faith because we tell them that God can do anything."

Danielle Gauthier / Courtesy of IINE W. playing music at his home studio.

W. arrived in the U.S. about two years ago with Temporary Protected Status to support his family. After a career as an engineer and a pastor in Haiti, W. learned English quickly and got a job at a local high school.

But everything changed in November, when the Department of Homeland Security announced it would end protected status for him and other Haitian immigrants, sparking a long legal battle. After the Supreme Court decision, he said it would be difficult for him to provide for his family if he has to go back home.

“We didn't do anything wrong. We work, we serve USA,” he said. “I think it's not good news. It’s not because we don't want to go back to Haiti – but not in this moment. Not in this season.”