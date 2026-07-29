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‘Keep faith': Haitian immigrant grapples with uncertainty as protected status ends

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published July 29, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT
W. at his home studio, where he says playing music and praying helps him cope with the uncertainty of his future in the U.S.
Danielle Gauthier
/
Courtesy of IINE
W. at his home studio, where he says playing music and praying helps him cope with the uncertainty of his future in the U.S.

The U.S. Supreme Court decision last month allowing the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status for people who fled from Haiti and Syria is creating fear and uncertainty around the country. Thousands of recipients face an unclear future as their status is expiring this week and the administration is likely to end the program soon.

As of March 2025, New Hampshire is home to 880 TPS recipients.

In New Hampshire, one man from Haiti is turning to faith, prayer and music. W., who asked NHPR to not use his name because of his now unclear immigration status, feels like he has to stay strong for his family.

“Sometimes, I’m stressed, but I’m still praying,” he said. “In church, we keep praying and keep faith because we tell them that God can do anything."

W. playing music at his home studio.
Danielle Gauthier
/
Courtesy of IINE
W. playing music at his home studio.

W. arrived in the U.S. about two years ago with Temporary Protected Status to support his family. After a career as an engineer and a pastor in Haiti, W. learned English quickly and got a job at a local high school.

But everything changed in November, when the Department of Homeland Security announced it would end protected status for him and other Haitian immigrants, sparking a long legal battle. After the Supreme Court decision, he said it would be difficult for him to provide for his family if he has to go back home.

“We didn't do anything wrong. We work, we serve USA,” he said. “I think it's not good news. It’s not because we don't want to go back to Haiti – but not in this moment. Not in this season.”

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NH News NH ImmigrationImmigration and Customs EnforcementHaitiimmigrantsU.S. Supreme Court
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán
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