Still standing after rain, ‘The Hieght of Stupitidy' wins sand sculpting contest in Hampton
Sand sculptures from the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic are currently on display, and illuminated for night viewing, through June 28.
Abe Waterman won first place in the 2026 Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic this weekend.
Waterman, from Canada’s Prince Edward Island, won over judges with his towering sand art. The sculpture has an AI robotic hand clutching a human skull at its top, and it features people with their heads literally in the sand. Waterman said it's a play on how humans use their brilliance to create technology that can lead to their detriment.
The sand sculptor knew he was testing the bounds, and gravity. Waterman told the media after winning that he wasn’t 100% sure the tall sand structure would stand. He was further surprised that it withstood a heavy rain storm late last week.
That is partly why he called the sculpture, “The Hieght of Stupitidy,” misspellings intentional.
The sand sculptures are on display next to the Hampton Beach State Park’s Sea Shell Stage through June 28, with illumination for night viewing.
The 2026 Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic offered $25,000 in purse money. Waterman took home $6,000.
The People’s Choice award went to Karlis Ile of Latvia for a sculpture called “Waiting for the Sunrise,” featuring a man and woman side-by-side, with a dog next to them.
The annual sand sculpting event is held in partnership with New Hampshire State Parks and the Hampton Beach Village District, which has two web cams showing the sculptures.