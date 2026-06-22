© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!

Still standing after rain, ‘The Hieght of Stupitidy' wins sand sculpting contest in Hampton

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published June 22, 2026 at 1:51 PM EDT
Abe Waterman from Prince Edward Island in Canada won first place in the 2026 Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic June 20, 2026.
1 of 9  — Hieght of Stupitidy - Abe Waterman 20260621 NHPR photo Dan Tuohy
Abe Waterman from Prince Edward Island in Canada won first place in the 2026 Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic June 20, 2026.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
"The Birth of Venus" sand sculptor by Ilya Filimonstev of Russia in the 2026 Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic.
2 of 9  — Birth of Venus 20260622 nhpr dt.JPG
"The Birth of Venus" sand sculptor by Ilya Filimonstev of Russia in the 2026 Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
"Born to Be" sculpture by Joon Park of California at the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic June 20, 2026.
3 of 9  — Born to Be - sand sculpture Joon Park - 2026 nhpr Tuohy
"Born to Be" sculpture by Joon Park of California at the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic June 20, 2026.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
"Go with the Flow" sculpture by Melineige Beauregard in the 2026 Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic.
4 of 9  — Go with the Flow - Melineige Beauregard 2026 Hampton Beach NH NHPR photo Tuohy
"Go with the Flow" sculpture by Melineige Beauregard in the 2026 Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
"One Nation Under God" sand sculpture by Justin Gordon of Groveland, Mass., in the 2026 Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic June 20, 2026.
5 of 9  — One Natoin Under God - HB sand sculpting Justin Gordon - DT photo.JPG
"One Nation Under God" sand sculpture by Justin Gordon of Groveland, Mass., in the 2026 Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic June 20, 2026.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Sand sculpture "Revival" by Agnese Rudzite of Latvia in the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic June 20, 2026.
6 of 9  — Revival - Agnese Rudzite 2026 nhpr photo Tuohy sand sculpture
Sand sculpture "Revival" by Agnese Rudzite of Latvia in the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic June 20, 2026.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
"Ancestral Knowledge" sand sculpture by Carl Jara of Ohio at the 2026 Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpture Classic.
7 of 9  — Carl Jara 20260622 sand sculpting Hampton Beach NHPR photo Tuohy
"Ancestral Knowledge" sand sculpture by Carl Jara of Ohio at the 2026 Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpture Classic.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
"Ancestral Knowledge" sand sculpture by Carl Jara of Ohio at the 2026 Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpture Classic.
8 of 9  — Carl Jara Ancestral Knowledge 20260622 NHPR photo Tuohy
"Ancestral Knowledge" sand sculpture by Carl Jara of Ohio at the 2026 Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpture Classic.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Sand sculpture "Spiritual Affinity" by Dmitry Klimenko of St. Petersburg, Russia, at the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic June 20, 2026.
9 of 9  — Spiritual Infinity - Dmitry Klimenko 20260621 nhpr dt.JPG
Sand sculpture "Spiritual Affinity" by Dmitry Klimenko of St. Petersburg, Russia, at the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic June 20, 2026.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Sand sculptures from the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic are currently on display, and illuminated for night viewing, through June 28.

Abe Waterman won first place in the 2026 Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic this weekend.

Abe Waterman's sand sculpture, "The Hieght of Stupitidy," at the 2026 Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic.
Courtesy
/
Hampton Beach Village District
Abe Waterman's sand sculpture, "The Hieght of Stupitidy," at the 2026 Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic.

Waterman, from Canada’s Prince Edward Island, won over judges with his towering sand art. The sculpture has an AI robotic hand clutching a human skull at its top, and it features people with their heads literally in the sand. Waterman said it's a play on how humans use their brilliance to create technology that can lead to their detriment.

The sand sculptor knew he was testing the bounds, and gravity. Waterman told the media after winning that he wasn’t 100% sure the tall sand structure would stand. He was further surprised that it withstood a heavy rain storm late last week.

That is partly why he called the sculpture, “The Hieght of Stupitidy,” misspellings intentional.

The sand sculptures are on display next to the Hampton Beach State Park’s Sea Shell Stage through June 28, with illumination for night viewing.

The 2026 Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic offered $25,000 in purse money. Waterman took home $6,000.

The People’s Choice award went to Karlis Ile of Latvia for a sculpture called “Waiting for the Sunrise,” featuring a man and woman side-by-side, with a dog next to them.

Beachgoers take photos of "Waiting for the Sunrise," a sand sculpture by Karlis Ile of Latvia, at the 2026 Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpture Classic June 20, 2026. The side facing the boardwalk shows the duo as a much younger couple.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Beachgoers take photos of "Waiting for the Sunrise," a sand sculpture by Karlis Ile of Latvia, at the 2026 Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpture Classic June 20, 2026. The side facing the boardwalk shows the duo as a much younger couple.

The annual sand sculpting event is held in partnership with New Hampshire State Parks and the Hampton Beach Village District, which has two web cams showing the sculptures.

Sand sculpture "Spiritual Affinity" by Dmitry Klimenko of St. Petersburg, Russia, at the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic June 20, 2026.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Sand sculpture "Spiritual Affinity" by Dmitry Klimenko of St. Petersburg, Russia, at the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic June 20, 2026.

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News Hampton BeachSummer
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.