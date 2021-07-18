-
Hampton native Lauren Brophy was crowned the 75th annual Miss Hampton Beach.
Even on a blustery day, scores of people visited Hampton Beach to shop, swim and admire a series of towering sand sculptures. The annual Hampton Beach…
The sighting of endangered Piping plovers nesting at Hampton Beach has prompted officials to cancel the first two fireworks shows of the summer season.The…
Seacoast tourism and business leaders want federal officials to approve more foreign visa workers and economic aid to support what they hope will be a…
The iconic Cascade Waterslide near the center of Hampton Beach is being taken down after more than 35 years.Onlookers stopped by Friday to watch a crew…
A continuación, lee las noticias del 10 de febrero. También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…
A continuación, lee las noticias del 8 de febrero. También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…
Hampton Beach officials will hear from a range of climate change scientists at a symposium next week as part of their work on a coastal resilience piece…
Lifeguards are urging swimmers to use caution this holiday weekend following a spate of rip current rescues in New England.Lifeguards at New Hampshire’s…
Last weekend's winter storm caused only moderate flooding on New Hampshire's Seacoast. But it provided a window into how rising seas will make flooding…