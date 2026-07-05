AG: Man wanted in Hampton Beach shooting died by suicide

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said a man who allegedly shot two people in Hampton Beach died by suicide when confronted by police.

In a joint statement, the state Attorney General’s office, State Police and Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno identified the man as Tyshawn Cooper, 21, of Taylors, South Carolina, who was declared dead at the scene.

Initially, officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:19 a.m. Sunday. Police said they located a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of 29 Ocean Boulevard.

Officers found a man who matched the description of the suspected shooter at the intersection of P Street and Ashworth Avenue. During their interaction, police said the man pulled out a handgun and raised it, then shot himself in the head while an officer also fired.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy Sunday and determined the cause of death was suicide.

The 23-year-old man and 25-year-old woman who were shot were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The shootings remain under investigation.

The Attorney General’s office said it will also investigate the police officer’s use of deadly force, though the officer that fired did not cause Cooper’s death. No other injuries were reported.