Common Man Roadside sues over Hampton I‑95 liquor store land redevelopment bid

The owners of the Common Man Roadside are suing the New Hampshire Liquor Commission, alleging “irreparable harm” as the state continues its search for a lessee to redevelop land along Interstate 95.

The lawsuit, filed in Merrimack Superior Court, is heavily redacted, with most details blacked out and sealed because it contains “confidential business and financial information,” according to court documents. The filing comes in the same year the Common Man Roadside was named one of two finalists to lease and redevelop the two state‑owned properties on either side of I‑95 in Hampton.

That remained the case until April, when the state Liquor Commission scrapped its request for proposals after the attorney general’s office identified a “procedural deficiency” in the review process. The commission reopened the bidding in May, and on July 31 announced it had shortlisted one undisclosed bidder and invited them to give a presentation.

The Liquor Commission has not disclosed which bidder was invited to give that presentation.

Read the rest of this story at SeacoastOnline.com.