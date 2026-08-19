© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Common Man Roadside sues over Hampton I‑95 liquor store land redevelopment bid

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Max Sullivan - Portsmouth Herald
Published August 19, 2026 at 5:06 PM EDT
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is looking to lease and redevelop 88 acres of real estate along Interstate 95 in Hampton.
NH Liquor Commission
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is looking to lease and redevelop 88 acres of real estate along Interstate 95 in Hampton.

The owners of the Common Man Roadside are suing the New Hampshire Liquor Commission, alleging “irreparable harm” as the state continues its search for a lessee to redevelop land along Interstate 95.

The lawsuit, filed in Merrimack Superior Court, is heavily redacted, with most details blacked out and sealed because it contains “confidential business and financial information,” according to court documents. The filing comes in the same year the Common Man Roadside was named one of two finalists to lease and redevelop the two state‑owned properties on either side of I‑95 in Hampton.

That remained the case until April, when the state Liquor Commission scrapped its request for proposals after the attorney general’s office identified a “procedural deficiency” in the review process. The commission reopened the bidding in May, and on July 31 announced it had shortlisted one undisclosed bidder and invited them to give a presentation.

The Liquor Commission has not disclosed which bidder was invited to give that presentation.

Read the rest of this story at SeacoastOnline.com.
NH News
Max Sullivan - Portsmouth Herald
See stories by Max Sullivan - Portsmouth Herald

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.