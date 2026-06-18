Entire state of NH under tornado watch for Thursday until 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the entire state of New Hampshire today until 7 p.m.

A tornado watch means weather conditions could lead to severe thunderstorms and the formation of tornadoes, and people in the affected areas should be prepared to take action if a tornado warning is issued.

A tornado warning means a tornado has been spotted or is imminent in the immediate area, and anyone nearby should take shelter.

The National Weather Service has tips for taking shelter during severe storms and tornadoes, including finding an interior room in a building, or finding a building to seek shelter if you are outside.

Experts do not recommend seeking shelter in a vehicle or sheds, mobile homes, or storage facilities.