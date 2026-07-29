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Flood watch issued for much of NH; forecast calls for heavy rain, thunderstorms

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published July 29, 2026 at 11:14 AM EDT
A map showing expected chance of rain greater than 2 inches through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a flood watch through July 30 at 8 p.m.
National Weather Service / Gray, Maine
A map showing expected chance of rain greater than 2 inches through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a flood watch through July 30 at 8 p.m.

A flood watch is in effect for much of New Hampshire with the forecast calling for heavy rainfall and a chance of persistent thunderstorms.

A watch means conditions are favorable for flooding, while a warning means flooding is imminent or already occurring.

The stormy weather Wednesday could bring localized rainfall amounts up to 5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a chance of flash flooding in parts of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire through Thursday morning.

Excessive rain runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying areas that are prone to flooding. Rainfall on Tuesday resulted in some notable flooding in Manchester, leaving some streets impassable.

Thunderstorms are possible after 2 p.m. for central New Hampshire, with wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Rain is expected to continue into Thursday, with the weather system bringing the heaviest rainfall across southwestern Maine.

The extended forecast shows Friday clearing up, and a mostly dry and sunny Saturday.

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Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
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