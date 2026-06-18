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Manchester police still looking for suspect in Thursday morning shooting

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Daniela Allee
Published June 18, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT
Manchester Police close off Union street during an investigation into a shooting on Jun. 18, 2026.




Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Manchester Police close off Union street during an investigation into a shooting that left two people injured on June 18, 2026.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as we can confirm more details. 

Manchester police are still looking for a suspect who shot two people around 9:20 a.m. Thursday.

Police say they’ve determined that the suspect and victims are known to each other,

Several streets have been closed off as the search continues. That includes Union St. from Hanover St. to Manchester St., as well as Londonderry Lane from Pine St. to Union St.

Shortly after the shooting, the city’s public works department announced it was stopping services for the rest of the day. The drop off facility is also closed.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.
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NH News Manchester, NH
Daniela Allee
I help guide NHPR’s bilingual journalism and our climate/environment journalism in an effort to fill these reporting gaps in New Hampshire. I work with our journalists to tell stories that inform, celebrate and empower Latino/a/x community members in the state through our WhatsApp news service ¿Que Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? as well as NHPR’s digital platforms in Spanish and English. For our By Degrees climate coverage, I work with reporters and producers to tell stories that take audience members to the places and people grappling with and responding to climate change, while explaining the forces both driving and limiting New Hampshire’s efforts to respond to this crisis.
See stories by Daniela Allee
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