Manchester police still looking for suspect in Thursday morning shooting

This is a breaking story and will be updated as we can confirm more details.

Manchester police are still looking for a suspect who shot two people around 9:20 a.m. Thursday.

Police say they’ve determined that the suspect and victims are known to each other,

Several streets have been closed off as the search continues. That includes Union St. from Hanover St. to Manchester St., as well as Londonderry Lane from Pine St. to Union St.

Shortly after the shooting, the city’s public works department announced it was stopping services for the rest of the day. The drop off facility is also closed.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.