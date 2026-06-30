‘A spirit of unity': Manchester’s Congolese community gathers to raise flag, cheer on their soccer ‘Leopards’

Members of the Congolese community of New Hampshire and elected leaders gathered at City Hall Tuesday morning to celebrate the independence day of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The community has been marking this day with ceremony for 17 years and counting. This year, state Rep. Mary Gorges said her community has an additional reason to celebrate: the success of Congo’s national soccer team in the World Cup.

Lau Guzmán / NHPR Rep. Mary Georges, left, speaks at a celebration of Congolese independence on Tuesday, June 30, 2026

“This year, the World Cup has reminded us of something profound: that when nations come together, when people lift up their voices in joy, when flags rise side by side, unity becomes a living testimony,” she said. “And today, as the Congolese people across the world celebrate, we feel that same spirit, a spirit of unity.”

Sully Masuku helped raise the flag while wearing the Congolese national jersey. The team is known as the “Leopards,” which Masuku says is an apt description of the passion of Congolese people.

“We're very prideful in who we are,” he said. “We advocate for what we fight for – we fight for ourselves.”

Lau Guzmán / NHPR At left: Sully Masuku, Tirzah Georges and Mary Georges raise the Congolese flag at Manchester City Hall on Tuesday, June 30,2026

As the numbers of Congolese youth grows in the city, Hamisi Juma from the Safari Youth Club said the momentum from the World Cup can inspire them to make a change in their community.

“We have to take care of this Manchester as our home – and don't forget about Congo,” he said. “Now everybody's dancing, shouting about [the] Congo National Team. We have everything, we have the power. We can do better.”

The ceremony ended with a march for peace in the Congo – and the hope that their team will beat England in the World Cup match scheduled for Wednesday.

