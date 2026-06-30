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‘A spirit of unity': Manchester’s Congolese community gathers to raise flag, cheer on their soccer ‘Leopards’

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published June 30, 2026 at 6:19 PM EDT
Hamisi Juma, left, and Jozimar Matimano, right, join a celebration of Congolese independence at the Manchester City Hall on Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Hamisi Juma, left, and Jozimar Matimano, right, join a celebration of Congolese independence at the Manchester City Hall on Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Members of the Congolese community of New Hampshire and elected leaders gathered at City Hall Tuesday morning to celebrate the independence day of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The community has been marking this day with ceremony for 17 years and counting. This year, state Rep. Mary Gorges said her community has an additional reason to celebrate: the success of Congo’s national soccer team in the World Cup.

Rep. Mary Georges, left, speaks at a celebration of Congolese independence on Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Rep. Mary Georges, left, speaks at a celebration of Congolese independence on Tuesday, June 30, 2026

“This year, the World Cup has reminded us of something profound: that when nations come together, when people lift up their voices in joy, when flags rise side by side, unity becomes a living testimony,” she said. “And today, as the Congolese people across the world celebrate, we feel that same spirit, a spirit of unity.”

Sully Masuku helped raise the flag while wearing the Congolese national jersey. The team is known as the “Leopards,” which Masuku says is an apt description of the passion of Congolese people.

“We're very prideful in who we are,” he said. “We advocate for what we fight for – we fight for ourselves.”

At left: Sully Masuku, Tirzah Georges and Mary Georges raise the Congolese flag at Manchester City Hall on Tuesday, June 30,2026
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
At left: Sully Masuku, Tirzah Georges and Mary Georges raise the Congolese flag at Manchester City Hall on Tuesday, June 30,2026

As the numbers of Congolese youth grows in the city, Hamisi Juma from the Safari Youth Club said the momentum from the World Cup can inspire them to make a change in their community.

“We have to take care of this Manchester as our home – and don't forget about Congo,” he said. “Now everybody's dancing, shouting about [the] Congo National Team. We have everything, we have the power. We can do better.”

The ceremony ended with a march for peace in the Congo – and the hope that their team will beat England in the World Cup match scheduled for Wednesday.
Tags
NH News Manchester, NHdemocratic republic of congoWorld CupNH Immigration
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán
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